NVIDIA's Unlaunched GeForce RTX 4080 12GB Is Allegedly Returning With A New Name





NVIDIA ultimately ended up de-launching its GeForce RTX 4080 with 12GB of GDDR6X memory after outspoken enthusiasts complained about the specs disparity between it and the burlier 16GB model. While the scaled down card might be gone, it's not forgotten. It also might be making a comeback under a completely different model name: GeForce RTX 4070 Ti.





That's according to Twitter user @kopite7kimi, who is well-known for posting accurate GPU leaks (as well as shooting down leaks by others that miss the mark). You still have to take this with a pinch of salt because it's not official information, but for what it's worth, the leaker feels confident that the GeForce RTX 4080 12GB is headed for a rebranding rather than falling by the wayside completely.











"The original RTX 4080 12GB will become RTX 4070 Ti instead," @kopite7kimi wrote on Twitter. No pricing information was given, though the leakers suggested in a follow-up tweet that it will launch in January, 2023.







In case you missed it, NVIDIA drew some ire during its Ada Lovelace launch for announcing two GeForce RTX 4080 cards with very different specs. Here's how they compare (along with the GeForce RTX 4090 that was announced at the same time)...