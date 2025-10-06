Gigabyte's Aorus Thunderbolt 5 External GPU Box With RTX 5090 Is Now Available
But even if RTX 5090s actually sold at MSRP or this eGPU solution were only a couple hundred bucks on top of MSRP, that's no small amount of money to be paying for a product like this. So, just how much better is it than the laptop RTX 5090 GPU? How does it compare to a full-fat RTX 5090 desktop GPU not throttled by Thunderbolt 5? Fortunately, we don't have to ask these questions, because simultaneously with the eGPU's release, the German branch of Notebookcheck.net released a review with benchmarks. In gaming performance, this little box sees an average 40% performance increase over the laptop version at 4K before DLSS or Multi-Frame Generation are enabled. However, its performance compared to a desktop GPU is more like a last-gen desktop RTX 4090 and well below an unthrottled desktop 5090.
So, it's not all sunshine and rainbows, but it's still better than any mobile GPU solution you'll be seeing anytime soon. Hopefully, more of these high-end eGPU solutions will start opting for direct PCIe, the faster-than-Thunderbolt OCuLink standard, or even the next-gen CopprLink standard. Sadly, Thunderbolt and USB are far more ubiquitous for these products than those standards are, and that does result in some performance trade-offs in high-end eGPUs.
Image Credit: Gigabyte