Intel Unveils Thunderbolt 5 With A Massive Speed Boost And Gaming At 540Hz





Intel has announced a new version of Thunderbolt connectivity that offers substantially greater performance and capability compared to the previous generation. Known as Thunderbolt 5, the new I/O standard offers transfer rates of up to a whopping 120Gbps of throughput, triple that of previous generation Thunderbolt 4, and support for high resolution 8K displays and refresh rates of up to 540Hz.



Thunderbolt 5’s biggest improvement is the raw bandwidth that it now delivers. Compared to the 40Gbps of bandwidth offered by Thunderbolt 4 and 3, Thunderbolt 5 offers three times more bandwidth (bi-directional) when fully saturated. However, it comes with a little caveat, a third of that speed comes in the form of what Intel calls Bandwidth Boost, that provides the full 120Gbps data rate when utilizing video-intensive devices such as monitors, meaning that most devices will typically only get access to 80Gbps speeds. Still, that is extremely fast and double the data rate of Thunderbolt 4/3.



