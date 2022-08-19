Gigabyte Aorus Flashes PCIe Gen 5 SSD That Rips Over 12GB/Sec





In case it isn't obvious, that's in megabytes. Indeed, this PCIe 5 SSD can apparently hit nearly 12.5 gigabytes per second on a high-queue-depth sequential read operation, and perform a similar write operation at 10 GB/sec. Unsurprisingly, random read and write performance aren't as impressive, but based on Gigabyte's numbers they're still quite good, and a marked step up from Gigabyte's PCIe 4.0 drive.





CrystalDiskMark results for the new drive from Gigabyte.

