The End Of A Glorious Era, ESA Retires E3 Games Expo For Good

The end of in-person E3 marked the end of relevance for the show, so it's really no surprise that it has finally been canceled once and for all. Game companies were already transitioning to online demos and presentations even before the pandemic, with Nintendo leading the charge to direct marketing with its suitably-named "Nintendo Direct" livestreams.





The ESA's Stanley Pierre-Louis remarks that it created E3 in 1995 as a response to the way video games were marginalized at the Consumer Electronics Show. He says that E3 was originally meant to be a trade show for retailers to meet with game publishers, and that people outside the games industry didn't understand that it was more than just toys for kids, but rather "serious expressions of art and contributions to economic growth."





HotHardware was on location at E3 back in 2006.