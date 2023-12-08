Baldur's Gate 3, Alan Wake 2 And Every Winner At The Game Awards 2023





Game of The Year





Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Marvel’s Spiderman 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Best Game Direction





Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Marvel’s Spiderman 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Beyond these two games that were the biggest winners of the evening, host Geoff Keighley handed out 32 different awards. If you want to check out the full list of awards, we've reproduced them below:







Last night, The Game Awards 2023 awarded 32 trophies to some of the best games that were released this year. Of course, the Game of the Year is not much of a surprise, but some of the other category winners might be. Take a look at who took away an award below…Last year, Elden Ring earned the coveted title of Game of the Year, which coincided with the title of one of the most-played Steam game in 2022. This year, one of the most highly anticipated and played games, Baldur’s Gate 3, took home the crown. Baldur’s Gate 3 is a next-gen RPG set in the world of Dungeons and Dragons, where players can “return to the Forgotten Realms in a tale of fellowship and betrayal, sacrifice and survival, and the lure of absolute power.” Besides Game of the Year, Baldur’s Gate 3 also snagged the Best Performance with voice actor Neil Newborn, Best Community Support, Best RPG, and the Player’s Voice award.Alan Wake 2 is a survival horror story that follows Saga Anderson, an “FBI profiler with a reputation for solving unsolvable cases,” and Alan Wake, a “lost writer trapped in a nightmare prison beyond our world.” Their worlds become intertwined when Anderson discovers pages of a horror story that becomes true while following a string of ritualistic murders, while Wake writes a dark story to “shape reality in a desperate bid to escape.” This year, Alan Wake 2 also walked away with Best Narrative and Best Art Direction.

Best Narrative

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt Red)

Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Best Art Direction

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

Lies of P (Round8 Studio/Neowiz Games)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Best Score and Music

Alan Wake 2, Composer Petri Alanko (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Baldur’s Gate 3, Composer Borislav Slavov (Larian Studios)

Final Fantasy XVI, Composer Masayoshi Soken (Square Enix)

Hi-Fi Rush, Audio Director Shuichi Kobori (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Composed by Nintendo Sound Team (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Best Audio Design

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Dead Space (Motive Studio/EA)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Best Performance

Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI

Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2

Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3

Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Innovation in Accessibility

Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)

Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)

Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Games For Impact

A Space For The Unbound (Mojiken Studio/Toge Productions/Chorus)

Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc/Focus Entertainment)

Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP)

Tchia (Awaceb/Kepler Interactive)

Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver Digital/Netflix)

Venba (Visai Games)

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/EA)

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)

Best Community Support

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

Best Independent Game

Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)

Dave The Diver (MINTROCKET)

Dredge (Black Salt Games/Team 17)

Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)

Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing)

Best Debut Indie Game

Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)

Dredge (Black Salt Games/Team 17)

Pizza Tower (Tour De Pizza)

Venba (Visai Games)

Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing)

Best Mobile Game

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (Applibot/Square Enix)

Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Sunblink Entertainment)

Honkai: Star Rail (HoYoverse)

Monster Hunter Now (Niantic/Capcom)

Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver Digital/Netflix)

Best VR/AR

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)

Horizon Call of the Mountain (Guerilla Games/Firesprite/SIE)

Humanity (tha LTD/Enhance Games)

Resident Evil Village VR Mode (Capcom)

Synapse (nDreams)

Best Action Game

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)

Dead Island 2 (Dambuster Studios/Deep Silver)

Ghostrunner 2 (One More Level/505 Games)

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

Remnant 2 (Gunfire Games/Gearbox Publishing)

Best Action/Adventure

Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Respawn Entertainment/EA)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Best RPG

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)

Lies of P (Round8 Studio/Neowiz Games)

Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)

Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks)

Best Fighting

God of Rock (Modus Studios Brazil/Modus Games)

Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill Entertainment)

Pocket Bravery (STATERA STUDIO/PQube)

Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Best Family

Disney Illusion Island (Dlala Studios/Disney)

Party Animals (Recreate Games)

Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Sonic Superstars (Arzest/Sonic Team/Sega)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Best Sim/Strategy

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (WayForward/Nintendo)

Cities: Skylines II (Colossal Order/Paradox Interactive)

Company of Heroes 3 (Relic Entertainment/Sega)

Fire Emblem Engage (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Best Sports/Racing

EA Sports FC 24 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)

F1 23 (Codemasters/EA Sports)

Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios)

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Milestone)

The Crew Motorfest (Ubisoft Ivory Tower/Ubisoft)

Best Multiplayer

Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)

Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)

Party Animals (Recreate Games)

Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Best Adaptation

Castlevania: Nocturn (Project 51/Netflix)

Gran Turismo (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)

The Last of Us (PlayStation Productions/HBO)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Illumination/Nintendo/Universal Pictures)

Twisted Metal (PlayStation Productions/Peacock)

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)

Hades II (Supergiant Games)

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/ Ubisoft)

Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco Entertainment/Bandai Namco Studios)

Content Creator Of The Year

Ironmouse

PeopleMakeGames

Quackity

Spreen

Sypherpk

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)

DOTA 2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

PUBG Mobile (Lightspeed/KRAFTON/Level Infinite)

Valorant (Riot Games)

Best Esports Athlete

Lee “Faker” San-Hyeok (League of Legends)

Mathieu “ZYWOO” Herbaut (CS:GO)

Max “DEMON1” Mazanov (Valorant)

Paco “Hydra” Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)

Park “Ruler” Jae-Hyuk (League of Legends)

Phillip “Imperialhal” Dosen (Apex Legends)

Best Esports Team

Evil Geniuses (Valorant)

FNATIC (Valorant)

GAIMIN Gladiatiors (Dota 2)

JD Gaming (League of Legends)

Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)





Best Esports Coach

Christine “Potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses – Valorant)

Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcons – Counter-Strike)

Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Florida Mayam – Overwatch)

Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Team Vitality – Counter-Strike)

Yoon “Homme” Sung-Young (JD Gaming – League of Legends)

Best Esports Event

2023 League of Legends World Championship

BLAST.TV Paris Major 2023

EVO 2023

The International Dota 2 Championship 2023

Valorant Champions 2023

Players’ Voice

Baldur’s Gate 3