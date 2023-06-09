Summer Game Fest 2023: Spider-Man 2 Release Date, Sonic Superstars And Other Highlights





Since E3 was canceled, everyone's hosting their own game events, and yesterday, the man of the hour was sometimes-beloved industry icon Geoff Keighley as he hosted the Summer Game Fest 2023 . This show wasn't tied to any particular publisher or hardware vendor, and as a result showcased an eclectic mix of titles from publishers both large and small.





















We say "primarily" because it looks like the game has numerous mini-games and lots of side content, much of which is reminiscent of the classic Sonic titles. Sonic Superstars also features four-player simultaneous co-op, with Tails, Knuckles, and the classic form of Amy Rose (in green shirt with yellow skirt). This looks like it'll be an awesome game to play from the sofa with family and friends when it launches this Fall on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and Epic Games.





































Remedy's Sam Lake—the one-time face of Max Payne—was on hand to talk a bit about Alan Wake 2, as well as providing a new preview trailer for the game. Lake said that Alan Wake 2 is Remedy's "first survival horror game," and explained that there will be two playable characters whose stories are intertwined throughout the game. The video is a brief gameplay demo showing one of the protagonists, FBI agent Saga Anderson, in combat with a supernatural axe-wielding cultist. Alan Wake 2 comes out on October 17th.









One of the most eagerly-anticipated games among Warhammer 40K fans is the sequel to Warhammer 40K: Space Marine, aptly-titled Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2. There was a new trailer at the event yesterday, showcasing some nasty-looking execution moves as well as cooperative gameplay. Focus Entertainment didn't offer a release date, but it's expected to come out this winter.









Fittingly, the show closed out with a new trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the sequel to Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade. It showed the world outside of Midgar, which is where the first title took place in its entirety, and also included clips from a few beloved scenes in the original game re-made with new technology, like Tifa's first encounter with the villain Sephiroth. The trailer included the announcement that FF7 Rebirth will be released in early 2024 on two blu-ray discs. We don't even want to imagine how big the download version will be.



