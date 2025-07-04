GeForce RTX 5070 Leads The Charge As NVIDIA Dominates GPU Sales On Amazon





NVIDIA is crushing the competition on Amazon in the United States when it comes to graphics card sales, and that remains true whether you're looking at the total number of units sold or the revenue split between all contenders (NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel, in that order), according to sales data for June 2025. It's not really close, either. It's also happening as NVIDIA's focus shifts to AI chips, which has put the company on the brink of being the most valuable company ever









It's not surprising to see NVIDIA's mid-range GPUs dominating the sales chart, though one thing that's interesting is that the GeForce RTX 50 series accounted for half of the top 10 best selling GPUs on Amazon in June, according to the sales data. The same 50% split extends to the top 12 best selling GPUs, with NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 5090 placing 12th.

🔥 GPU Retail Sales June '25 Amazon US 🇺🇸



Polaris outselling ARC...



ℹ️ Market Share (by Units Sold):

Nvidia: 70.51% (31,200 units)

AMD: 27.57% (12,200 units)

Intel: 1.92% (850 units)



ℹ️ Revenue Share:

Nvidia: 78.61% ($18,720,000)

AMD: 20.49% ($4,880,000)

Intel: 0.89%… pic.twitter.com/ju6CGkMnRi — TechEpiphany (@TechEpiphanyYT) July 4, 2025

If looking at all GPU models—not just the GeForce RTX 50 series—NVIDIA accounted for eight of the top 10 best sellers. The other two belonged to AMD, with the Radeon RX 9070 XT sitting in fourth place and the Radeon RX 7600 XT settling in at number nine.





According to TechEpiphany's data collection, Amazon sold 31,200 NVIDIA graphics cards in the US, compared to 12,200 AMD cards and 850 Intel units. That breaks down to a dominating 70.51% share of discrete GPUs for NVIDIA, 27.57% for AMD, and just 1.92% for Intel.





As expected, the revenue figures favor NVIDIA as well. NVIDIA's GPUs accounted for $18.72 million (78.61%) in June, compared to $4.88 million (20.49%) for AMD's GPUs and $212,500 (0.89%) for Intel's models.





There are a couple of other interesting stats to note. One of them is that AMD's older Polaris generation GPUs outpaced Intel's Arc lineup. We're not shocked by this—as much as we like the Arc series for affordable gaming, supply just hasn't been where it needs to be, which often leads to Arc models selling above MSRP. Same came be said for NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 series, but it's easier to justify spending an additional premium on higher-end models, versus paying above MSRP for value-oriented cards.





The other interesting tidbit is with the GeForce RTX 5070 leading the charge. Despite the strong month on Amazon, it only accounted for 0.99% of gamers pinged in the latest Steam survey (also for June). That's up from 0.71% in May and 0.38% in April, though still perhaps lower than some might have expected, given the strong sales performance on Amazon.





That's not without caveats, though. For one, Steam's monthly surveys are only a partial snapshot of all Steam users and not all-inclusive of every gamer. And secondly, older and more affordable GPUs tend to dominate on Steam. For example, the mobile/laptop GeForce RTX 4060 ranks highest with a 4.99% usage rate in the latest survey, followed by the GeForce RTX 3060 (desktop) at 4.57%. Even the GeForce GTX 1650 ranks high at number four, with a 3.35% ping rate in Steam's June survey.



