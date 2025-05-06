CATEGORIES
Gears Of War Is Getting A Glorious 4K Remaster For These Gaming Platforms

by Alan VelascoTuesday, May 06, 2025, 01:40 PM EDT
gears of war reloaded announcement hero
Hot off the heels of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion's release, Microsoft is reaching back into its vast back catalog to revive another fan favorite from its Xbox 360 heyday. Gears of War is next in line to get the remaster treatment, and it's also coming to PlayStation gamers for the first time.

GoW: Reloaded will come with a bevy of enhancements, which will make it the definitive way to experience this classic title. Players will be able take on the Locust Horde in glorious 4K resolution with remastered textures to match, up to 120 FPS in multiplayer mode and 60 FPS for the single player campaign, Variable Refresh Rate (VVR) support, and no loading screens when playing through the story mode.

gears of war reloaded announcement body

Joining Marcus Fenix and his crew to save humanity alongside some buddies will be a straightforward affair. In a customer friendly move, players will not need a Microsoft account if they want to enjoy cross-platform play, which will facilitate playing with friends or family in multiplayer and co-op modes. However, some extra features can be unlocked when using a Microsoft account, such as cross-progression.

Gow: Reloaded will make its way into players’ homes on August 26, and will be available on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PlayStation 5. In a tip of the hat to long time Xbox players, those who purchased GoW: Ultimate Edition will we receive a free upgrade to Reloaded.
