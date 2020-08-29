Gainward GeForce RTX 3090 And RTX 3080 Leak Confirms Full Specs For NVIDIA’s Ampere Assault

In just a few more days, NVIDIA will official lift the wraps on its next-generation GeForce RTX lineup, with Ampere underneath the hood. Now that we are in the home stretch, leaks have shifted to what look like official press renders, from a pair of upcoming Gainward Phoenix Golden Sample cards, with specifications listed for the GeForce RTX 3090 and GeForce RTX 3080





Assuming these renders are the real deal—and they certainly look like it—they pretty much confirm what the specifications will be on those SKUs, and that NVIDIA will in fact be rolling into next-gen territory with the 'GeForce RTX 3000 series' nomenclature (past rumors had called this into question). So, what do we have here? Let's have a look...









According to the back of the retail packaging, the GeForce RTX 3090 sports 5,248 CUDA cores and 24GB of GDDR6X memory (19.5Gbps) on a 384-bit bus, yielding 936GB/s of memory bandwidth. Gainward also lists the card as having a 1,725MHz boost clock and a 350W TDP.





For the GeForce RTX 3080, the packaging shows 4,352 CUDA cores and 10GB of GDDR6X memory (19Gbps) on a 320-bit bus, for 760GB/s of memory bandwidth, along with a 1,740MHz boost clock and 320W TDP.





Note that both of these cards are Phoenix Golden Sample editions with factory overclocks. According to previous leaks and rumors , the boost clocks will be 1,695MHz on the GeForce RTX 3090 and 1,710MHz on the GeForce RTX 3080. So we are looking at modest bumps on Gainward's overclocked models.







