Alleged GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Specifications Leak Just Ahead Of Launch





The big day is just around the corner—on Tuesday, September 1, NVIDIA will hold a GeForce Special Event in which it is expected to reveal all the juicy details about its upcoming GeForce RTX graphics cards, based on Ampere. We have questions, and NVIDIA presumably has answer. Perhaps spoiling some of the surprises, however, supposed specifications of the next-gen stack have leaked out.





Of course, there have been a million and one leaks and rumors up to this point already, and not all of them align. In theory, though, the closer we get to launch, the more accurate the information should be. But there's also been chatter that NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang makes decisions at the final hour, so take this all with a dose of skepticism.





That said, Videocardz heard from its unnamed sources that NVIDIA will launch three SKUs on Tuesday: GeForce RTX 3090, GeForce RTX 3080, and GeForce RTX 3070. No big surprise there, but there is a mild twist.







Source: @GarnetSunset











Here is a breakdown of the reported specifications (and bear in mind that none of this is official):