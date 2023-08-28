AMD FSR 3 And NVIDIA DLSS 3 Frame Gen: A PC Gamer's Perspective And How They Differ





Put simply, NVIDIA's Frame Generation technology , introduced with its Ada Lovelace graphics cards and DLSS version 3, offers an increase in visual fluidity with very little downside to gamers. Yes, there's an increase in input lag compared to playing the same game with anti-lag features enabled, but it's not much worse than playing the game without those features. You get what appears to be a higher frame rate, essentially for "free".





Clockwise from upper left: Native, FSR1, DLSS, FSR2

AMD's competing FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) has had an interesting history. The original version was a simple spatial upscaler that really didn't offer comparable image quality to DLSS Super Resolution. FSR 2 introduced a temporal aspect, utilizing motion vectors in a similar way to NVIDIA's technique, and it is much more competitive in terms of image quality.





AMD's initial FSR 3 announcement, from last year.

AMD didn't have an answer to DLSS 3's Frame Generation, though. At least, until now. The company initially announced FSR 3 back at the end of last year during the reveal of the Radeon RX 7900 XTX . At that time, AMD didn't have many details to share except that it would be an interpolation technique similar to DLSS 3 Frame Generation. Now, we have much more information on FSR 3 as its release looms ever closer. AMD shared more specific details about the technique at Gamescom 2023, alongside the launch of its Radeon RX 7800 XT and RX 7700 XT graphics cards.





The biggest difference that we know of between FSR 3's "Fluid Motion Frames" and DLSS 3's Frame Generation is that while NVIDIA's technique uses specialized hardware and AI processing to achieve its goal, AMD's method apparently does its thing using regular GPU shader math. This means that it will in theory work on any GPU, as long as it has the compute performance to process and render the generated frames alongside the native frames.





AMD's Frank Azor tweeted specifically that AMD will not be restricting FSR 3 from running on any GPU whatsoever, but the company recommended its Radeon RX 5700 GPUs as a "minimum spec" of sort for cards that could benefit from it. That puts basically any GeForce RTX desktop GPU as well as Intel's Arc 7 series graphics products above the line of cards that could potentially benefit from FSR 3 Fluid Motion Frames.



