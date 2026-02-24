CATEGORIES
home News

Epic Cast Iron Radiator Gaming PC Weighs 218 Lbs And Rocks An RTX 5080

by Zak KillianTuesday, February 24, 2026, 04:45 PM EDT
Building a PC with a radiator? Well, nearly every PC has a radiator; after all, that's what the finstack on your tower cooler is. Building a PC ON a radiator? That's a different story altogether. YouTuber Billet Labs has built what might be the coolest build you've seen in a while, because it's the coolest one we've seen in years. Aesthetically, anyway, but we'll talk more about thermals toward the end.

before size reference vintage radiator
The radiator is absolutely massive.

Both foundation and inspiration for the build was this vintage Victorian-era cast-iron radiator that holds 18 liters (4.75 US gallons) of water. As a PC enthusiast and water-cooling fanatic, Billet Labs saw the thing and said, "I have got to use that for my next PC build." After cleaning the well-worn exterior of the giant metal device, he set to work 3D scanning the base and constructing a 3D-printed bracket that would attach to the bottom of the radiator and hold his PC parts safely out of sight.

3d printed bracket
This 3D printed tray attaches to the bottom of the rad to hold his parts.

Then, he set to the process of constructing the liquid cooling loop for his new system. He did this with copper pipes, which likely has many of you reading this wincing in pain. Don't worry! Billet Labs is quite experienced and well aware of the corrosion concerns at play here. He's not running plain water in the loop, but instead using inhibitor designed specifically for the mix of iron and copper, as the pairing is common in home heating systems (especially in the UK, where he's based.)

billet labs water block
He calls his waterblock, going on sale soon, "possibly the best CPU heatsink ever."

The hour-long video he produced goes over the absolutely grueling process of preparing the radiator for use, including an entire week spent doing nearly nothing but filling and flushing the radiator with various chemicals, including citric acid and what appears to be regular old dish soap. At one point he managed to pressurize the thing with hydrogen gas. After finally getting the water to run clear, he put it all together.

i might have lost my temper for a minute
The build was a nightmare, and cleaning the inside of the radiator nearly impossible.

That wasn't the end of his problems, though. First, he had to deal with copper shavings damaging his pump, and then after replacing it, he had a persistent problem with air bubbles seeping into his loop. It turns out his seals simply weren't good enough, and he had to re-do the entire loop multiple times. Then, his pressure kept falling due to clogged filters, which were clogging in minutes rather than weeks.

radiator pc power switch
You can see the custom power switch on the left. Photos: Billet Labs

Eventually, after working around all the problems, he finally got his system up and running. It's quite a beast: a Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU provides the backbone for the GeForce RTX 5080 to flex its muscles. His first game test was in the venerable Halo 3, where he was seeing average frame rates in the 400 FPS range, even in native 4K. Well, naturally; that's an Xbox 360 game. But how was the cooling provided by the 99-kg beast?

thermals chart radiator pc

Actually not that great! But certainly serviceable, especially considering he has his fans turned off for casual use, and only ran them at 10% for the Cinebench + Furmark torture test. Still, the giant radiator's strength is thermal mass, not radiative ability; he sees his GPU heat up pretty significantly and his CPU thermal throttle while running the intense power supply test that is the pairing of Cinebench and Furmark.


Even still, while gaming, the machine stays cool and almost completely silent. More importantly, it looks absolutely sick. He took the time to fabricate copper shells for his analog pressure and temperature gauges, and even replaced the I/O shield for his motherboard with one he scorched with his blowtorch to give it an artificial patina. The whole project is awesome, and if you're interested, you should definitely check out Billet Labs' video on YouTube above.
Tags:  liquid cooling, DIY, mods
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment