Cryorig Lull Case Offers Zero Decibel Computing With A Side Of Radiator
At first sight, the Lull looks like your run-of-the mill glass-cabinet-style case, but a closer look reveals an almost-hidden trick: the entire right outer panel is one big radiator. The included pump/block assembly has a 2.8" LCD on it, and the hoses run out the back the of the case to the side panel. Cryorig doesn't mention how much heat this arrangement can dissipate, but given the radiator is 400mm x 400mm, our best guess is that should be good for most CPUs.
If you need extra cooling power, say for a powerful graphics card, there should be no issues whatsoever. The rest of the case is as standard as they come in this format, in a good way. There's room for a total of 10 fans: one at the rear, three 120mm or two 140mm at the top and bottom, and three aimed to the right panel. The only remark we would have is that Cryorig's photos display the top panel as perforated, although the indentation indicates that there may be an optional top cover. This would allow for nearly fully enclosed setups, a personal favorite of mine for dead-quiet PCs.
The rest of the specs are as you'd expect: support for graphics cards up to 420mm in length and motherboards up to to E-ATX in size, and a hard drive panel-bay combo that can take in two 3.5" spinners or three 2.5" drives. The product page indicates there will be white and black versions. There's no word on pricing and availability just yet, but we're keeping our eyes peeled.