Maingear Unveils Tricked-Out Apex Force & Rush PCs For Elite Gaming In Style





Maingear is rolling out a couple of no-compromise, jaw-dropping Apex desktops for gamers with healthy budgets, or who are willing to finance their dream machine. The systems include the Apex Force, a rig with a tagline that reads, "There's no replacement for displacement," and an upgraded Apex Rush for buyers looking to "make a statement."

Maingear Apex Force









What do we mean by a healthy budget? Starting with the newly minted Apex Force, which is the more expensive of the two, the cost of entry is $7,469. What that gets you is a premium build meticulously assembled in a full-tower chassis based on the Phanteks NV9.





We know first-hand the kind of attention to detail that Maingear's technicians give their boutique builds (we actually had a chance to review Maingear's Apex Force before it became available for retail today), hence part of the reason for the premium pricing compared to a buying from a bulk OEM. As part of the cable management process, the Apex Forces comes with its cables concealed in the rear. It also features panoramic tempered blass panels trimmed with a diffused illuminated edge to show off your system.





"Inside, it’s immediately noticeable that Maingear spent countless hours precisely engineering the revolutionary dual-loop Apex hardline cooling system with 10-degree offset tubing to perfectly align with the chassis’ unique design language, making the Force a masterpiece of functional design and engineering. Upgradable RGB lighting accentuates the cooling components and premium hardware perfectly," Maingear says.





Maingear is offering both AMD and Intel processor options. For AMD builds, buyers can select from a Ryzen 7 9700X up to a Ryzen 9 9950X3D with 3D V-Cache, while Intel configs sport an Intel Core Ultra 7 265K or Core Ultra 9 285K CPU. These are nestled into "top-tier" Z890 (Intel) and X870E (AMD) motherboards from ASRock and MSI.





Discrete GPU options include the GeForce RTX 5080 or NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 5090 . Then there's the RAM and storage, with Maingear offering up to 64GB of T-Force Extreme RGB DDR5-6000 memory or up to 96GB of DDR5-6400, and up to 8TB of PCIe 4.0 or up to 4TB of PCIe 5.0 solid state drive (SSD) storage. It's all powered by up to a 1,650W 80+ Titanium PSU.













Cooling is where the Apex Force really stands out from being just another ultra-high-end gaming PCs. To tackle temps, the system is kitted with dual 420mm radiators that are 60mm thick, each with three 140mm fans (30mm thick).





"With 65mm of bottom intake clearance, the Force’s vertical airflow system maintains cooler temperatures and quiet performance, utilizing the GPU loop to draw in cool air through the lower radiator and efficiently purging heat from the system through the CPU loop’s upper radiator," Maingear says.





Maingear's also promising easy maintenance by way of redesigned quick-disconnect drain ports and pump locations that only require removing a single side panel.

Maingear Apex Rush









The Apex Rush is a not new model, but it is upgraded with the latest-generation hardware and starts at $6,259. Now in its fourth generation, the Apex Rush features a mid-tower Lian-Li O11 EVO RGB chassis with a dual-chamber setup, as well as a panaromic tempered glass exterior to show off the system's innards.





Maingear's also touting "10,000 aesthetic customization possibilities" that include various hard and soft tubing selections, and the ability to have the case painted in three bespoke designs with physical matte and gloss layers.













The spec sheet reads the same as it does for the Apex Force, save for the cooling setup. Here you're looking at a pair of 360mm radiators, seven 120mm RGB fans, and a custom Apex integrated cooling system.





"Our new Apex Rush and Apex Force desktops continue Maingear's legacy of elevating the gaming PC benchmark across the industry," stated Wallace Santos, CEO of Maingear. "Designed from the inside out with relentless attention to every detail, each delivers premium performance and features truly unique cooling. These new systems build upon our commitment to prioritizing expressive design, cutting-edge hardware and innovative engineering. With Apex, we create PCs that aren't just machines, they're masterpieces."



