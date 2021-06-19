Early Amazon Prime Day Phone Deals Bring Great Savings For Last Minute Father's Day Gifts





Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner (June 21through June 22), but there are already some pretty sweet deals available right now (as we've seen over the past few days ). For those looking for a hot deal on a smartphone, Amazon is already overflowing with discounts, which you could also use as a last-minute Father's Day gift if you're a procrastinator.

Kicking things off are two deals on OnePlus smartphones. First up is the OnePlus 8T, which is available in both Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver. The smartphone is rocking last year's dominant Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC along with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. You'll also find a bright 6.55-inch 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display and a 4,500 mAh battery with Warp Charge 65 support. Amazon is currently selling the smartphone for $549.99, which is $200 off the MSRP.





For those interested in something with newer Snapdragon 888 power, the OnePlus 9 (in Winter Mist) is also on sale. The smartphone comes fully unlocked with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You'll also get a 6.55-inch 120Hz display with the OnePlus 9, but the resolution is stepped down to FHD. Perhaps the most eye-catching aspect of the phone is its Hasselblad rear camera system which consists of a 48MP primary sensor, 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The smartphone is available with a $48 discount, taking it down to just $681.45.





If you're on a more restrictive budget, there are also two options from TCL. The TCL 10 Pro is available today with a $100 instant discount, bringing its price to just $299. That price gets you a 6.47-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 675 SoC, 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, a 4,500 mAh battery, and a quad-camera setup on the rear.

Taking things down a further notch is the TCL 10L, which is available with a $93 discount, making it just $156.99. This smartphone comes with a slightly larger 6.53-inch FHD LCD, Snapdragon 665 SoC, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, 4,000 mAh battery, and a quad-camera setup (like its more expensive sibling).





Rounding out our smartphone deals is the Motorola Moto G 5G, which has a $28.94 instant discount applied, taking it to $256.05. This is yet another unlocked smartphone, this time with a Snapdragon 750 5G SoC onboard with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device has a large 6.7-inch FHD+ display, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000 mAh battery.





Finally, for those of you who want to add a pair of wireless earbuds with your new smartphone purchase, there are two excellent options available. The Bose Sport Earbuds are ringing up at just $159, which is a $20 discount off the regular asking price. They are IPX4 rated for water and sweat resistance and can last up to 5 hours per charge. A 2-hour charge can be obtained with a quick 15-minute fillip. The $159 pricing applies to all three available colors: Triple Black, Glacier White, and Baltic Blue.





Finally, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live also receive a $40 discount, taking its price to $129.95. The Galaxy Buds Live comes standard with active noise cancellation and a wireless charging case. The wireless earbuds can last up to 8 hours per charge with ANC turned off, while the charging case boosts those runtimes to 29 hours. Only the Galaxy Buds Live in Mystic Red are available for $129.99. If you opt for the other available colors, the price rises to $149.99.



