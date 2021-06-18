Amazon Prime Day Hot Deals Previewed Ahead Of June 21st Kickoff
Amazon’s massive sales kick off next week on June 21st, better known as Prime Day. Previously, Amazon gave us a glimpse at some of its products on sale, but the list is now growing. With only three days to go, Amazon is releasing details about a few of the 2 million deals that will become available during the two-day deals extravaganza.
What most of our readers will likely be interested in are the electronics and IoT devices that will go on sale. While customers will be able to save up to 40% on Amazon basics electronics as well as Sony and JBL headphones, you can also save 20% on 4K TVs, 25% on Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit from Nintendo, among much more. Items such as laptops, desktops, monitors, and more from brands like HP, Acer, ASUS, and LG will also go on sale.
Of course, it would not be much of a sale if Amazon’s own products did not go on sale. Prime members will be able to save up to 50% off on Amazon Fire TV devices, 30% on a Luna Controller available now, and up to 70% on assorted Echo devices like the Echo Show 8 2nd Gen for $94.99.
Aside from these items, the fashion, beauty, baby, kitchen, home, furniture, lawn and garden, pets, tools, sports and outdoors, automotive, and toys categories will all have a selection of sales. Perhaps if you have been waiting to buy a desk or new chair, this may be the time to do it. You may also be able to get a steeply discounted treadmill to get fit for the summer.
Whatever you end up buying, Prime Day seems like it should be pretty good this year. As we get closer to the event, hopefully, we will hear more about the deals, so stay tuned to HotHardware for updates. Also, let us know if you are excited to buy anything this Prime Day in the comments below.