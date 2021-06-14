CATEGORIES
by Nathan OrdMonday, June 14, 2021, 03:19 PM EDT

Amazon Offers Huge Pre-Prime Day Deals On Echo Buds, Echo Frames, Halo Tracker, And More

Before Amazon’s Prime Day celebrations kick off properly on June 21st, the company is offering some of its products up for sale early. From smart speakers to smart glasses and several products in-between, take a look at what is on sale on Amazon right here.

Echo Buds 2nd Generation

If you are in the market for some new earbuds, the Echo Buds may be a decent place to start looking. Featuring Alexa integration and active noise cancellation, these wireless earbuds bring a lot to the table. You can also use these to make phone calls wherever you find yourself without taking your phone out.

The only downside to these earbuds is that you can expect up to 5 hours of music playback per charge, but with a quick 15-minute charge from the charging case, you get two more hours of listening. The earbuds come in either black or white with a wired or wireless charging case and start at just $79.99, which is 33% off. If you happen to have some old earbuds lying around, you may be able to trade those in to get even more of a discount as well, so check out the Echo Buds on Amazon here.

Echo Dot 4th Generation

Smart speakers have become something of a staple in the modern home, providing help with homework, answering questions, or reading off recipes. With this, the new Echo Dot 4th generation is on sale and has a buy-one-get-one offer available while supplies last.

The Echo Dot enables people to control their home and entertainment as well as get in touch with others through hands-free calling wherever you are in the house. You can even drop in on other Echo devices to let people know that dinner is ready or tell people to quiet down. Whatever you end up using it for, the Echo Dot 4th generation is just $44.99, but you can save $40 when you buy two and use code PDDOT2PK at checkout.

Amazon Halo

While smartwatches and the like are cool, perhaps you do not want something as flashy but still have the health tracking perks. The Amazon Halo band can help you “measure activity, sleep, body composition, and tone of voice,” among other features. It gives you the insight you need to keep an eye on your health without having a massive screen or tiny interface.

If you want to grab the Amazon Halo, the band itself is on sale for just $69.99, which is 30% off. However, you will have to pay a $3.99/month feed after the 6-month trial to access the full suite of Halo tools.

Echo Frames 2nd Gen

Smart glasses have seemingly become the new hotness as there are now several companies like Amazon manufacturing them. The Echo Frames have likely become one of the most widespread options out there due in part to the ecosystem as well as the features they offer. These prescription glasses offer hands-free access to Alexa and your phone so you can take calls, listen to music or audiobooks, and do just about anything you would with any other Alexa device.

With over 2 hours of talk time or up to 4 hours of nonstop listening on a full charge, the Echo Frames should get you through the day. If you want to pick one of these up in the many colors and lens types that are offered, they start at $174.99, which is 30% off, on Amazon.
