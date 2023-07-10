Early Prime Day Deals: Save Big On Gaming PCs, Klipsch Speakers, Arlo Doorbell And More





Now is a great time to consider building, buying, or upgrading a PC. In addition to falling RAM and SSD prices, we're on the cusp of Amazon's Prime Day event and several deals are trickling out early, including discounts on pre-built desktops and gaming laptops. And if those are not your bag, don't worry, there are plenty of other bargains on tap.





Lenovo Legion Tower T5 gaming PC that's marked down to $1,119 on Amazon. That's 31% below the admittedly steep list price (a savings of $500). We wouldn't recommend paying $1,619 for this rig, but with the discount factored in it becomes a viable solution for a mid-range gaming PC. We'll get to some of those but first let's talk about thethat's marked down to. That's 31% below the admittedly steep list price (a savings of $500). We wouldn't recommend paying $1,619 for this rig, but with the discount factored in it becomes a viable solution for a mid-range gaming PC.





The foundation of this system consists of an Intel Core i7-11700F processor (8C/16T, 2.5GHz to 4.9GHz, 16MB L3 cache), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 32GB of DDR4 memory. And for storage, it pairs a 1TB NVMe SSD with a 2TB HDD.





Part for part, you can still beat this price by going the DIY route with the added bonus of selecting the exact configuration you want. That said, the up-charge (with the cost of Windows 11 Pro factored in) is fair for the convenience of buying a pre-built.













Lenovo Legion Pro 5i for If a gaming laptop is more your jam, then check out thefor $2,299 (save $190) . We didn't intentionally seek out Lenovo-brand systems when scouring Amazon for early Prime Day deals, it just happened to work out that way.





In any event, this is a rather stout gaming laptop with a fast 16-inch WQHD (2560x1600) resolution IPS display (165Hz). It's powered by an Intel Core i9-13900HX mobile processor with an 8-core/32-configuration clocked up to 5.4GHz, a mobile GeForce RTX 4070 GPU (8GB GDDR6, 140W), and a generous 64GB of DDR5 RAM. Lenovo stuck to its dual-drive script for storage on this one as well, with dual 2TB SSDs for 4TB total.





You also get Wi-Fi 6E connectivity here, along with two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, four USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI output, an Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo port.













Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell (Renewed)—it's on sale for $39.99 at Amazon (save $19.50). Porch pirates rank right up there with malware distributors as scum of the earth. Don't just hate on them, though, give yourself an edge with a security camera, such as the—it's on sale for(save $19.50).





Video doorbells are not a cure-all for opportunistic thieves, as some are either more brazen or just flat-out dumber than others. But they are at least somewhat of a deterrence. They're also handy for screening visitors especially if you live an area where door-to-door salesmen like to frequent.





Arlo's Essential model provides a 180-degree field of view, HD video with night vision, two-way audio, and DIY installation that taps into your existing doorbell setup.





buying it new, however, you can find it for $59.49 on Amazon (save $90.50). This is a renewed/refurbished item by Woot, which is owned by Amazon. It's guaranteed to be "fully functional and in excellent condition," and is backed by a 90-day warranty. If you're more comfortable, however, you can find it for(save $90.50).





Here are some more early Prime Day deals...








