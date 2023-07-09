Early Prime Day Deals Deliver Samsung Galaxy Watch At Its Lowest Price Ever And More





Regulars of HotHardware know what time it is—it's time to save some money! Bargains will come in bulk when Prime Day 2023 kicks off the moment the calendar rolls over to July 11 and will run through the end of July 12. But in the lead-up to the two-day event, Amazon is getting a jump with some early bargains, including a (*ahem*) timely discount on Samsung's flagship smartwatch





Galaxy Watch 5, which is marked down to $199 on Amazon (save $80.99). That's a chunky 29% discount over the MSRP. It's also the lowest price we've ever seen the Galaxy Watch 5 and the first time it's dipped below $200—the previous low was around $220. That would be the, which is marked down to(save $80.99). That's a chunky 29% discount over the MSRP. It's also the lowest price we've ever seen the Galaxy Watch 5 and the first time it's dipped below $200—the previous low was around $220.





We suspect that Samsung is getting ready to introduce a Galaxy Watch 6 series, hence the all-time low that we're seeing with this deal. Technology never stands still, after all, though the Galaxy Watch 5 is still an impressive wearable. It's powered by Samsung's own Exynos W920, a dual-core SoC clocked at 1.8GHz, and 1.5GB of RAM. Other specs include 16GB of internal storage and IP68 ratings for water and dust resistance.





You can choose from different color options at the same (or similar) discounted price. Or if you're looking to spend even less, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and the Fossil Men's Gen 6 are both on sale as well.