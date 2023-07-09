Early Prime Day Deals Deliver Samsung Galaxy Watch At Its Lowest Price Ever And More
Regulars of HotHardware know what time it is—it's time to save some money! Bargains will come in bulk when Prime Day 2023 kicks off the moment the calendar rolls over to July 11 and will run through the end of July 12. But in the lead-up to the two-day event, Amazon is getting a jump with some early bargains, including a (*ahem*) timely discount on Samsung's flagship smartwatch.
That would be the Galaxy Watch 5, which is marked down to $199 on Amazon (save $80.99). That's a chunky 29% discount over the MSRP. It's also the lowest price we've ever seen the Galaxy Watch 5 and the first time it's dipped below $200—the previous low was around $220.
We suspect that Samsung is getting ready to introduce a Galaxy Watch 6 series, hence the all-time low that we're seeing with this deal. Technology never stands still, after all, though the Galaxy Watch 5 is still an impressive wearable. It's powered by Samsung's own Exynos W920, a dual-core SoC clocked at 1.8GHz, and 1.5GB of RAM. Other specs include 16GB of internal storage and IP68 ratings for water and dust resistance.
You can choose from different color options at the same (or similar) discounted price. Or if you're looking to spend even less, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and the Fossil Men's Gen 6 are both on sale as well.
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (Gray): $199 (save $80.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (Black): $199.99 (save $80)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition: $229.99 (save $100)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (Navy/Mustard): $199.99 (save $80)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (Pink/Gold): $199 (save $80.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (Purple): $199 (save $80.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: $166.98 (save $183.01)
- Fossil Men's Gen 6 (44mm, Black): $179 (save $120)
- Fossil Men's Gen 6 (44mm, Brown): $179 (save $120)
- Fossil Men's Gen 6 (44mm, Black/Camo): $179 (save $120)
- Fossil Men's Gen 6 (44mm, Smoke): $191 (save $128)
- Fossil Women's Gen 6 (42mm, Rose Gold): $191 (save $128)
Early Prime Day Deals On Laptops And More
Looking for a dirt cheap laptop? This one qualifies—you can score a 15.6-inch (1366x768) SGIN laptop for just $259.98 (save $700.01) ahead of Prime Day. No, you're not getting any cutting edge hardware here, and certainly not anything that resembles a gaming powerhouse. But it is serviceable setup for general purpose computing, like surfing the web, checking emails, and pounding out TPS reports.
This also falls squarely into netbook pricing territory (remember those?). You can think of it as a modern day netbook because that's basically what this is. It comes configured with an Intel Celeron N4020 processor (2C/2T, 1.1GHz to 2.8GHz, 4MB cache, 6W TDP), 4GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and various I/O ports (1x mini HDMI, 1x 3.5mm, 2x USB 3.0, 1x microSD).
Not everyone can get by with a Celeron-powered laptop. If you're looking for something with more grunt that isn't too expensive, then check out the Acer Swift X (SFX14-42G-R607) Creator Laptop for $629.99 (save $290.01). It's aimed at creators (as the model name gives away), but it can also serve as an entry-level gaming laptop as well.
This one features a 14-inch 1080p display (100% coverage of the sRGB color space) powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U processor (8C/16T, 2GHz to 4.5GHz, 16MB L3 cache, 15W TDP), 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and a discrete NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. It also comes with a 512GB SSD for storage, a backlit keyboard, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Overall, it's a decent collection of hardware and features for the money.
Here are some more laptop deals...
- Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 (i7-12700H, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD): $959.97 (save $140.01)
- HP Pavilion 15 (i7-1165G7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $735 (save $209.99)
In case you missed our roundup of deals on Fire TV sticks and other Amazon products, don't worry, it's not too late to cash in on the discounts. That includes the Fire TV Stick 4K Max—it's marked down to $24.99 (save $30), a great price for Amazon's flagship 4K streaming dongle. It's also the fastest dongle Amazon offers, with a quad-core CPU clocked at 1.8GHZ and a 750MHz GPU underneath the hood.
Here are a few more noteworthy deals...
- Instant Pot Vortex 6QT Air Fryer Combo: $79.95 (save $40.04)
- Fire TV Stick 4K: $22.99 (save $27)
- Fire TV Cube: $109.99 (save $30)
- Fire HD 8 Tablet: $54.99 (save $45)