Early Prime Day Deals Offer Big Savings On Echo Buds, Fire HD 10, Alienware Aurora And More

by Paul LillySaturday, July 01, 2023, 10:04 AM EDT
Alienware Aurora on a gray gradient background.
We're down to just a week and a half before Amazon's Prime Day event arrives (the two day event starts at 3:00am ETD on July 11, 2023 and runs through July 12), but if you're antsy to save a buck (or a lot of bucks) right now, there are plenty of deals up for grabs ahead of the sales bonanza. You can find everything from PCs and PC parts, to earbuds and smartphones at a discount. To save you some time, we've rounded up a handful of standout deals.

If you're itching for a PC upgrade, you can score a decked-out Alienware Aurora 14 configuration for $1,845.14 at Amazon (save $454.83). The meaty discount comes as a result of waiting for last-gen architectures to drop in price, which they have.

This setup pairs a Ryzen 9 5900 CPU (12C/24T, 3GHz to 4.7GHz, 64MB L3 cache) with a GeForce RTX 3080 (10GB GDDR6X) graphics card, and then flanks the one-two combo with a generous heaping of RAM (32GB DDR4-3466) and a plenty of storage (1TB SSD + 2TB HDD). Other features including all-in-one liquid cooling, USB-C connectivity, and Windows 11 Home.

Samsung 990 Pro SSD with heatsink.

For anyone in need of a fast and capacious storage upgrade, have a look at the 2TB Samsung 990 Pro SSD with heatsink—it's marked down to $179.99 on Amazon (save $60). Not only is this a great SSD for PCs, it's also compatible with Sony's PlayStation 5 console (see our guide on how to upgrade your PS5 with a fast SSD).

You can check out our Samsung 990 Pro SSD review for benchmarks and analysis, but the short and sweet of it is, this is a speedy storage solution with excellent sequential data transfer performance, and it really excels at lower queue depths. It's also backed by a 5-year warranty.

Samsung Galaxy Buds (white)

Ready to rock out to your playlist this holiday weekend? You can do that with Samsung's Galaxy Buds (2021, 2nd gen), which are on sale for $84.99 at Amazon (save $55), while drowning out ambient distractions with active noise cancellation (ANC) technology.

These wireless earbuds are rated to deliver up to 5 hours of music playback per charge. They also come with a wireless charging case, which extends the total run time to 15 hours. In a pinch, a quick 15-minute charge will net you up to 2 hours of music playback.

Samsung's Galaxy Buds also play nice with both Android and iOS, as well as each mobile platform's digital assistant (Google Assistant and Siri, respectively).

You can get the 2nd gen Echo Buds even cheaper if you opt for a wired charging case instead of wireless—they're priced at $64.99 on Amazon (save $55).

Google Pixel 7a on a light blue background.

Here are some other early Prime Day deals...
Be sure to check back at HotHardware often as we're always on the lookout for bargains (in addition to serving up reviews, how-to guides, and daily news bits).
