Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals Event: When And What To Expect

by Paul LillyWednesday, June 21, 2023, 11:34 AM EDT
Arms hold up a pair of Amazon Prime Day boxes on a blue background.
It's that time of year again—the weather is warming up, kids are getting out of school, and Amazon is gearing up to host its annual Prime Day event with two days of deals exclusive to Prime members. As in past years, you can expect bargains on a wide assortment of items, including "exclusive access to Amazon's lowest prices so far this year" on certain products, including ones from brands like Bose, Hey Dude, and Theragun.

The Prime Day 2023 event gets underway starting at 3:00am EDT (12:00am PDT) on July 11, 2023, and runs through July 12.

As part of this year's sales bonanza, Amazon is introducing an invite-only system for certain deals that it expects to sell out. The way it works is, Prime members can request an invite to deals that interest them, and if selected they will be notified during Prime Day on how to buy the desired item at the invite-only price.

Some of these will include 75% off Amazon's Fire TV 43-inch Omni series, 60% off Bulova Men's Marine Star Chronograph, 55% off JBL Live 660NC Noise Cancelling Headphones, and 50% off FOREO LUNA 3 Facial Cleansing Brush.

"Prime Day is all about making our Prime members feel like a big deal, with deep savings and access to some of the best offers from brands they love," said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. "With Invite-only deals, we’re adding more value to the Prime experience and have made it easier for our Prime members to access exclusive doorbuster deals at incredible prices without waiting in line.”

Amazon Prime has a few different subscription options. It starts with a free 30-day trial, then costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year if opting for an annual plan. Students get a 50% discount ($7.49 per month) plus a 6-month trial, and there's also a qualified government assistant tier that runs $6.99 per month  with a 30-day trial.

Check Out These Early Prime Day Deals

Insignia Fire TV
While Prime Day 2023 is still a few weeks away, there are some early deals that you can take advantage of right now. And if you're signing up for a Prime Membership for the first time, the 30-day free trial covers you through the Prime Day event, should you decide to cancel before it renews at a monthly or annual rate.

Here are some deals you can check out right away...
We'll be covering the more interesting deals as they go live next month. In the meantime, you can check out Amazon's shopping tips to help prepare for the event.
