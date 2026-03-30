Early Deals Hit New M5 Pro And M5 Max MacBook Pros With Up To $200 Off

It did not take long for MacBook Pro models sporting Apple's brand new M5 Pro and M5 Max
silicon to go on sale. Announced earlier this month, both the 14-inch and 16-inch variants are discounted during Amazon's Big Spring Sale event, and while they're technically not part of the promotion, you can save between $150 and $200 over MSRP, depending on the model.
16-Inch MacBook Pro Deals
The bigger of the two is generally seeing deeper discounts right now, with most of the available options marked down by $200. Suffice to say, these are all-time low prices for a series of configurations that have only been available for a few weeks now.
Here are the options...
- 16-Inch MacBook Pro w/ M5 Max (18-Core CPU, 40-Core GPU, 48GB/2TB): $4,199.99 (save $200)
- 16-Inch MacBook Pro w/ M5 Max (18-Core CPU, 32-Core GPU, 36GB/2TB): $3,699.99 (save $200)
- 16-Inch MacBook Pro w/ M5 Pro (18-Core CPU, 20-Core GPU, 48GB/1TB): $2,899.99 (save $200)
- 16-Inch MacBook Pro w/ M5 Pro (18-Core CPU, 20-Core GPU, 24GB/1TB): $2,549.99 (save $150)
Three of the four available configurations are $200 off, whereas the sole model with a $150 discount is also the least expensive of the bunch.
14-Inch MacBook Pro Deals
For the 14-inch MacBook Pro, the discounted models all come out to $150 below Apple's MSRPs. Here's are the options...
- 14-Inch MacBook Pro w/ M5 Max (18-Core CPU, 32-Core GPU, 36GB/2TB): $3,449.99 (save $200)
- 14-Inch MacBook Pro w/ M5 Pro (18-Core CPU, 20-Core GPU, 24GB/2TB): $2,649.99 (save $150)
- 14-Inch MacBook Pro w/ M5 Pro (15-Core CPU, 16-Core GPU, 24GB/2TB): $2,449.99 (save $150)
- 14-Inch MacBook Pro w/ M5 Pro (15-Core CPU, 16i-Core GPU, 24GB/1TB): $2,049.99 (save $150)
None of these systems are cheap, even with the $150 to $200 discounts in play, but they do feature the best versions of Apple's M5 silicon. According to Apple, the new chips deliver up to a 30% performance uplift over the previous generation, and up to 2.5x better multi-threading performance compared to the M1 Pro and M1 Max.
Now, if you're wanting to keep the price at or below two grand, the 14-inch model with Apple's regular M5 silicon is on sale as well. Here's a look...
- 14-Inch MacBook Pro w/ M5 (10-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 32GB/1TB): $1,999 (save $100)
- 14-Inch MacBook Pro w/ M5 (10-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 24GB/1TB): $1,799 (save $100)
- 14-Inch MacBook Pro w/ M5 (10-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 16GB/1TB): $1,549.99 (save $150)
- 14-Inch MacBook Pro w/ M5 (10-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 16GB/512GB): $1,499 (save $150)
Out of those, the $1,549.99 configuration stands out to us as a solid deal, more so than the $1,499 setup. How so? For just $50.49 more, you get double the storage (1TB versus 512GB), which is especially notable in today's climate of spiking storage and memory costs.
These deals arrive on the heels of a new study claiming that Windows PCs crash 3 times more
often than Macs, while apps hang 7.5 times more often. We point out some caveats to the data in our coverage, but if you're looking for an added excuse to pull the trigger on a potent MacBook, there you go.