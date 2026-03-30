Early Deals Hit New M5 Pro And M5 Max MacBook Pros With Up To $200 Off





It did not take long for MacBook Pro models sporting Apple's brand new M5 Pro and M5 Max silicon to go on sale. Announced earlier this month, both the 14-inch and 16-inch variants are discounted during Amazon's Big Spring Sale event, and while they're technically not part of the promotion, you can save between $150 and $200 over MSRP, depending on the model.

16-Inch MacBook Pro Deals









The bigger of the two is generally seeing deeper discounts right now, with most of the available options marked down by $200. Suffice to say, these are all-time low prices for a series of configurations that have only been available for a few weeks now.





Here are the options...