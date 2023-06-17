CATEGORIES
Early Amazon Prime Day Deals With Sonos, Samsung SSD/Memory And Beats Buds For Dad

by Tim SweezySaturday, June 17, 2023, 12:08 PM EDT
hero hp omen gaming desktop
With Father's Day just around the corner, here are a few deals that dear old dad is sure to appreciate. There are plenty of ideas to choose from that range from a pair of Sonos Bluetooth speakers to a gaming PC from HP.

Liven Up The Party With Sonance Speakers

What dad would not appreciate a set of Sonos outdoor speakers so that can jam out to their favorite beats while cooking on the grill this summer? The Sonos Architectural Speakers by Sonance provide a detailed sound in the backyard or patio.

The speakers are engineered to withstand humidity, salt spray, heat, UV rays, and freezing temperatures. When paired with the Sonos Amp, dear old dad can power up to three pairs of Sonos Architectural speakers.

sonos speaker set

This spectacular deal comes with 2 outdoor speakers, speaker grilles, fastmount brackets, wiring terminal covers, and an installation manual.

This pair of Sonos Architectural speakers is currently 37% off at $504.99.

Another great deal from Sonos is the Sonos Roam portable speakers for 25% off at $134.25.

Expansive Samsung Storage Solutions

One of the things that gamers and PC enthusiasts rarely have enough of is storage. If Dad is one of those, provide him with 2TB of SSD storage with incredible speeds from the Samsung 990 Pro Series.

The 990 Pro has random read/write speeds that are 40%/55% faster than the 980 Pro. It uses less power and provides more power, allowing users to enjoy up to 50% improved performance per watt over the 980 Pro as well. Coupled with Samsung's own nickel-coated controller, the 990 Pro delivers effective thermal control to keep things cool when the gaming gets hot.

samsung 990 ssd

The Samsung 990 Pro Series 2TB SSD is currently 45% off at $159.99.

In case dad needs other types of storage, here are a few others to choose from:

Workout With Beats Wireless Earbuds

Beats wireless earbuds are well known for their stellar sound performance. The Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds are no different, providing those who are constantly on the go with up to 9 hours of listening time.

The adjustable, secure-fit ear hook design has made this pair of wireless earbuds a favorite among fitness fanatics. With a reinforced design for sweat and water resistance, these buds provide a snug fit that can endure the toughest of workout routines.

beats wireless earbuds

The Powerbeats Pro earbuds deliver a powerful, balanced sound with dynamic range and noise isolation. Each earbud can connect independently via Class 1 Bluetooth for extended range and fewer dropouts.

Buyers can purchase the Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds at 36% off at $159.99.

If dad is not into the ear hook design, the Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds are also on sale for 20% off at $159.99.

Game On With Dad

Perhaps dad is in need of an updated gaming rig. The HP Omen 25L gaming desktop PC may be the deal for him.

hp omen gaming desktop deal

This entry-level gaming PC comes with an i5-13400F, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. This dandy of a PC is perfect for anyone gaming on a 1080p display.

The HP Omen gaming desktop is currently $300 off for a sale price of $999.99.
