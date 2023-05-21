Better Bulk Up Your Storage Because 100GB PC Games Are Going To Be The New Normal
Building the ideal gaming PC generally consists of choosing the right CPU, GPU, and PSU. But as games grow in technological advancements, so does the space they take up on a computer's storage drive. With more and more games demanding 100GBs or more of storage space, gamers are having to look at larger SSD drives to house them all.
With that in mind, here are a few deals on mammoth storage devices that can handle all those new games.
The WD Black 4TB SN850X NVMe Internal SSD provides plenty of storage with blistering speeds of up to 7,300MB/s, providing super-fast load times. The included WD Black Dashboard can help monitor a drive's health, control RGB style, and can automatically detect games to turn on Game Mode 2.0 (Windows only).
It is available right on Amazon for 43% off at a sale price of $399.99.
Also available for 43% off right now is the Crucial P3 4TB PCIe Gen3 3D NAND NVM3 SSD. It is currently on sale for a low price of $199.99.
Fans of SATA drives can also find a deal on the Samsung 870 QVO SATA III 8TB 2.5" Internal SSD. This SSD is ideal for IT pros and content creators alike. While it offers modest sequential speeds of 560/530MB/s, it rings in at a much lower price than similarly spacious NVMe options.
This titan of SSDs is currently 9% off at a sale price of $448.23.
If you need the most storage with stellar speeds in a compact form, then the Mushkin Gamma Gen 4.0 8TB M.2 SSD might be what you need. This SSD is designed to be used in both a PC and the PlayStation 5 console. It delivers blistering transfer speeds of up to 7,000MB/s read and 5,900MB/s write speed. To top it off it comes with a gargantuan 8TB of storage space, which should be more than enough for most gamers.
The drawback to this SSD is that it costs an astronomical $989.99. Which equates to more than $100 per TB of storage.
If you want to save a few dollars and still have 8TBs of storage on hand, the Inland 8TB Performance Plus NVMe SSD is available right now for 11% off at $889.99.
There are plenty of other deals on SSDs with plenty of storage space. Here are a few more:
- Kingston FURY Renegade 4TB PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe M.2 Internal Gaming SSD - 37% off at $394.97
- HP FX900 Pro 4TB NVMe Gen 4 Gaming SSD - $279.99
- Kingston NV2 4TB M.2 2280 NVMe Internal SSD - On sale for $204.99
- SABRENT 4TB Rocket NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 High-Performance SSD - On sale for $239.99
- Nextorage Japan 4TB Internal M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD with Heatsink - 40% off at $329.99