DJI Unveils Lito X1 and Lito 1 4K-Capable Drones Built for Beginners





DJI has lowered the barrier to entry for aerial cinematography with the launch of its new Lito lineup. Led by the flagship Lito X1 and the more accessible Lito 1, the duo focuses on extreme portability and simplified flight controls without sacrificing things like stabilized video quality and transmission range. Of course, U.S. shoppers will have to look elsewhere due to the ongoing government ban on the Chinese brand.





Like much of DJI's consumer/beginner-friendly quads, the Lito X1 comes in under the 249-gram threshold that requires FAA registration in many regions. Despite its size, the X1 features a 48MP 1/1.3-inch, f/1.7 CMOS sensor with up to 14 stops of dynamic range. In comparison, the Lito 1, at least in the imaging front, is more entry-level, offering a 2.7-inch CMOS and a three-axis gimbal that still provides smooth, social media-ready shots for those new to drone photography. Both models support 10-bit D-LogM, however.

















Despite recent buyer preference for palm-launch quadcopters, it's interesting that DJI chose to launch the Lito series instead. Many new pilots (and well-meant gift-givers... thanks, Grandma!) are buying palm-launchers like the HoverAir series and even DJI's own Neo models , because they don't require remotes; they simply take off from the palm of your hand and perform a preset flight plan, complete with object tracking and avoidance.





Nonetheless, the DJI Lito 1 and X1 are now shipping for roughly $397 and $490, respectively, for the base set.