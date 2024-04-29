CATEGORIES
home News

Why Your DJI Drone Might Soon Be Banned In The US

by Tim SweezyMonday, April 29, 2024, 10:33 AM EDT
hero dji drone congress
Congress may pass a new law soon that will ban all DJI drone sales in the United States. DJI has been integral in making drones popular, with its products being utilized for a number of purposes, such as content creation, agriculture, and entertainment.

DJI drones have become a favorite among filmmakers, farmers, and people who simply have fallen in love with flying the miniaturized aerial machines. Adding to the popularity are the high-quality cameras that come with them. Being able to take in breathtaking views that would be impossible without one is just one of the many reasons people have grown fond of DJI's products. Congress, however, takes a different perspective, stating the partly Chinese-owned company is a threat to national security, and wants the sale of all DJI drones in America to be banned.

New York state Representative Elise Stefanik remarked, “DJI presents an unacceptable national security risk, and it is past time that drones made by Communist China are removed from America.”

dji drone

DJI denies the company represents any such danger to America’s security, or is in violation of any human rights violations, as the drones could be used for surveillance unknowingly. Also, while the company does not sell drones for military use, it has been alleged to have been used in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

If the proposed ban does become law, there are still a few uncertainties. One is how it will affect those who already own a DJI drone. It could certainly affect customer service and being able to get replacement parts. But if the ban ends up causing Apple and Google to remove DJI apps and support of said apps from devices, then that could cause a lot more issues. This is because the drones are mainly controlled through a downloadable app on a smartphone or tablet.

It is also uncertain if there will be a ban on flying existing drones made by DJI as well. And there is the question of other products that DJI produces, such as the Osmo Pocket.

The possible ban of DJI drones mirrors Congress’ concerns over TikTok, which is also in the process of being banned in the US if ByteDance does not sell to an American company. While the concern may be legit, at the end of the day it is the consumer that suffers most.
Tags:  Congress, drones, dji, aerial-photography, content creation
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment