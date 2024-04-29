Why Your DJI Drone Might Soon Be Banned In The US









If the proposed ban does become law, there are still a few uncertainties. One is how it will affect those who already own a DJI drone. It could certainly affect customer service and being able to get replacement parts. But if the ban ends up causing Apple and Google to remove DJI apps and support of said apps from devices, then that could cause a lot more issues. This is because the drones are mainly controlled through a downloadable app on a smartphone or tablet.





It is also uncertain if there will be a ban on flying existing drones made by DJI as well. And there is the question of other products that DJI produces, such as the Osmo Pocket.