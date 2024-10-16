DJI Air 3S Drone Takes Flight With Dual Cameras And LIDAR For Nighttime Photo Buffs









DJI says the new Air 3S’s dual cameras are an improvement on the 10-bit and ISO image quality, being able to capture photos and videos with even more detail than the current DJI Mavic 3 Pro. The company added even in normal color mode, the Air 3S dual cameras can record 10-bit video using H.265 encoding, delivering refined color performance and greater flexibility in post, with the maximum ISO raised to 12,800. In D-Log M and HLG color modes, DJI states the maximum ISO can be raised to 3,200, allowing for greater brightness and more details in urban night scenes.

Primary 50MP, 1-inch-CMOS camera and 24mm lens supports 4K/60fps HDR and 4K/120fps video recording as well as 10-bit D-Log M color mode. This large sensor, enhanced by advanced image-processing technology and intelligent algorithms, preserves even minuscule details in low-light conditions such as sunsets and nightscapes.

Secondary 70mm medium tele camera with a 3x optical zoom excels at portrait and vehicle shots, offering compressed depth of field to highlight any subject with a bolder, more cinematic look. With its 48MP 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, this camera supports the same video specs and color modes as the primary camera. This ensures visually consistent footage for streamlined post-processing.



