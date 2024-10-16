DJI Air 3S Drone Takes Flight With Dual Cameras And LIDAR For Nighttime Photo Buffs
Even with the threat of the US government banning the drones, the company continues to deliver new and more advanced drones to the market. In fact, it has been a busy few months for DJI, as the company also released its Neo 4K and Avata 2 drones recently. Now, the company that is synonymous with drones has announced yet another advanced drone, the Air 3S.
“The DJI Air 3S takes our Air Series to new heights by offering professional features like dual primary cameras and omnidirectional obstacle sensing while retaining its light weight of just 724g for boundless freedom and flexibility,” remarked Ferdinand Wolf, Product Experience Director at DJI. “The Air 3S is the perfect all-rounder for travel photography - capturing all your special moments during vacation while also providing safety and security if operating at night.”
Speaking of the Air 3S’s dual cameras, they include:
- Primary 50MP, 1-inch-CMOS camera and 24mm lens supports 4K/60fps HDR and 4K/120fps video recording as well as 10-bit D-Log M color mode. This large sensor, enhanced by advanced image-processing technology and intelligent algorithms, preserves even minuscule details in low-light conditions such as sunsets and nightscapes.
- Secondary 70mm medium tele camera with a 3x optical zoom excels at portrait and vehicle shots, offering compressed depth of field to highlight any subject with a bolder, more cinematic look. With its 48MP 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, this camera supports the same video specs and color modes as the primary camera. This ensures visually consistent footage for streamlined post-processing.
The new drone also includes ActiveTrack 360 to keep any subject in frame. The company remarked based on the surrounding flight environment, the optimized tracking performance automatically plans a flight path. It the adjusts the framing to guarantee more dynamic shots that keep the subject in the center of the action, even if the lower half of their body is partially obscured.
Air 3S also introduces a new Subject Focusing feature which keeps the subject in focus, even during manual flight or when the subject moves off-center. DJI add the feature also allows the pilot to concentrate on the more creative parts of the process of perfecting the shot.
Other features of the Air 3S include a 45-min max flight time, 10-bit O4 video transmission, 42GB of built-in storage, Nightscape omnidirectional obstacle sensing, an off-state QuickTransfer capability, a charging hub with power accumulation, and data protection.
The DJI Air 3S is currently available for $1,099 (with remote). It also comes in a combo package that includes a remote, battery charging hub, two additional batteries, and a shoulder bag for $1,399. A third option for $1,599 includes drone, remote with screen, two additional batteries, charging hub, and shoulder bag.