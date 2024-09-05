DJI Neo 4K Drone Fits In Your Palm And Is Light On The Wallet
DJI is perhaps the most well-known and popular drone brand around the world, even if members of the US Congress aren't particularly enamored by the company. For creators and drone enthusiasts alike, however, the brand has brought hours of creative shots and fun. And fun and creativity is just what DJI hopes its new Neo will bring to consumers, while not emptying their wallets.
“At DJI we are always studying everyday camera use so that we can help people capture their videos and photos in the most convenient way possible. The DJI Neo strives to give people the latest tech in the smallest form factor so that they can capture their daily lives, saved as treasured memories, safely and with ease,” remarked Ferdinand Wolf, Creative Director at DJI.
The palm-sized drone’s propellers are fully encased to ensure safety, and can be flown indoors or outdoors. It has a flight time of 18 minutes, all while capturing 4K ultra-stabilized videos via its QuickShots feature. Neo can be piloted using one-button QuickShots or voice control, which is enabled with the “Hey Fly” command, or, if the user has a Wi-Fi connection, the drone can also be operated using the DJI Fly app’s virtual joysticks, with a range of up to 50 meters.
Neo’s QuickShots mode is made possible via AI algorithms that were created to keep a subject in frame. So, whether cycling, skateboarding, hiking, or walking, users can create videos and images quickly and easily. QuickShots offers six intelligent shooting modes, which include:
- Expanse: Drone flies backward and ascends, with the camera locked on the subject, and records a video.
- Circle: Drone circles around the subject.
- Rocket: Drone ascends with the camera pointing downward.
- Spotlight: Drone rotates while keeping the object of interest within the frame.
- Helix: Drone ascends and spirals around the subject.
- Boomerang: Drone flies around the subject in an oval path, ascending as it flies away from its starting point and descending as it flies back.
The DJI Neo is available for pre-order from the DJI store online in two configurations. The first is the DJI Neo drone for $199. Second is the DJI Neo Combo, which includes two extra batteries, for $289.