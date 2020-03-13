Did Iron Man Just Leak The Upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro?





Iron Man has some free time on his hands these days, so what he is up to? Advertising, of course! Robert Downey Jr., the actor who put Iron Man (and the Marvel universe) on the big screen map, is apparently once again part of a marketing campaign with OnePlus. While nothing has been confirmed, it appears he is working with OnePlus to promote its upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro





The image you see above is from a similar 2019 campaign, with Robert Downey Jr. standing in front a blue McLaren in a suit and sneakers, with a OnePlus 7 Pro in hand. OnePlus told The Verge last May that it it intended to use the actor's celebrity image across Asia, with its home country and India being points of focus.





What about the OnePlus 8 Pro? Have a look...









Source: SlashLeaks







The leaked image above is presumably from a photo shoot for what will become another marketing campaign. While it appears Robert Downey Jr. is holding a OnePlus 7T Pro, a closer examination reveals some subtle differences in the camera arrangement.







In the photo above, we can see a similar camera column as found on the OnePlus 7T Pro . However, there is another sensor to the left of the column, along with a vertical slash. This is rumored to be a 3D Time of Flight (ToF) sensor, which uses infrared light to detect depth. It's a feature that is becoming more popular in flagship phones, and which does not exist on the OnePlus 7T Pro.





This does not look like a stealthily taken photo to us, but an image that OnePlus intentionally 'leaked' to the wild. So it goes with leaks—some are legitimate, others are staged (and of course some are just downright fake).







The image is consistent with previously leaked renders. Speaking of which, the OnePlus 8 Pro is said to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with a Snapdragon X55 5G modem, 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB of 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage, and a 6.5-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.



