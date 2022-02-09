CATEGORIES
by Brittany GoettingWednesday, February 09, 2022

The Destiny 2 Bridge That's Been Baffling Players Is Finally Complete, Now What?

There are only two weeks left until the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion arrives, but the storyline of the Season of the Lost has not yet concluded. We do not yet know exactly how the season will end, but one element of the final mission has been discovered. Destiny 2 players have spotted bridge in a seasonal activity that has been slowly forming since the beginning of the Season of the Lost.

Eagle-eyed players noticed that a bridge has been developing between the tower that is visible in the seasonal Astral Alignment activity and an independent platform. The tower houses the chrysalis of Savathûn. Players confirmed that this bridge has been under construction since the Season of the Lost began in August 2021 by creating a time lapse. It is believed that players will need to traverse the bridge during the final story mission of the season.

The season began with the return of Mara Sov, the Queen of the Awoken, and the appearance of Savathûn, the Witch Queen. Mara Sov and Savathûn struck up a deal. They agreed that Mara Sov would help rid Savathûn of her Hive worm while Savathûn would return the Warlock Osiris (who she had been impersonating for several months), help in the battle against the Dark Fleet, and lift the curse on the Dreaming City. The Guardians were then tasked with rescuing thirteen Techeuns to aid in the ritual necessary to remove Savathûn’s worm. The activities and seasonal artifacts this season have all focused on freeing these Techeuns and prepping for the ritual.

The seasonal storyline came to a screeching halt this past October. Mara Sov essentially thanked the Guardians for their efforts and stated that she would inform them when the ritual was to be performed. Bungie (recently acquired by Sony for $3.6 billion) has padded the six month long season with events like the Dawning, the 30th Anniversary Event, and sandbox changes, but the seasonal storyline has not been touched since the fall.

Many thought that the season would conclude this week if not earlier. This would have been keeping in line with the trends from the previous seasons. The storylines of both the Season of the Chosen and Season of the Splicer concluded several weeks before the end of the season to give all interested players time to experience it. However, it looks like we will need to wait another week to find out what happens during the ritual. We already know that whatever occurs will not be a good thing. The new expansion focuses on battling against Savathûn and her Lucent Brood in her throne world.

