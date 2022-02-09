The Destiny 2 Bridge That's Been Baffling Players Is Finally Complete, Now What?
There are only two weeks left until the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion arrives, but the storyline of the Season of the Lost has not yet concluded. We do not yet know exactly how the season will end, but one element of the final mission has been discovered. Destiny 2 players have spotted bridge in a seasonal activity that has been slowly forming since the beginning of the Season of the Lost.
Eagle-eyed players noticed that a bridge has been developing between the tower that is visible in the seasonal Astral Alignment activity and an independent platform. The tower houses the chrysalis of Savathûn. Players confirmed that this bridge has been under construction since the Season of the Lost began in August 2021 by creating a time lapse. It is believed that players will need to traverse the bridge during the final story mission of the season.
So, there's a bridge that links to the main tower in the Astral Aligmne activity that's been slowly building (every month). Apparently, this is where the Exorcism mission is going to take place. 👀 | #Destiny2— Destiny Bulletin (@DestinyNewsCom) February 7, 2022
(via u/TheTealMafia - u/Killomainiac) pic.twitter.com/2Qt7NEjEBC
The seasonal storyline came to a screeching halt this past October. Mara Sov essentially thanked the Guardians for their efforts and stated that she would inform them when the ritual was to be performed. Bungie (recently acquired by Sony for $3.6 billion) has padded the six month long season with events like the Dawning, the 30th Anniversary Event, and sandbox changes, but the seasonal storyline has not been touched since the fall.
Many thought that the season would conclude this week if not earlier. This would have been keeping in line with the trends from the previous seasons. The storylines of both the Season of the Chosen and Season of the Splicer concluded several weeks before the end of the season to give all interested players time to experience it. However, it looks like we will need to wait another week to find out what happens during the ritual. We already know that whatever occurs will not be a good thing. The new expansion focuses on battling against Savathûn and her Lucent Brood in her throne world.
Image courtesy of Bungie