Here's Why Destiny 2 Annual Events Need A Major Revamp To Reengage Weary Gamers

Third, event activities need to be engaging and Guardians should be motivated to complete them. This is especially necessary as events are supposed to be available to all players regardless of their Power Level or whether they have purchased expansions or season passes. For example, Warlocks will need to complete at least one run through the EAZ to upgrade their Renewed armor set. However, there are few enemies in the EAZ and the armor set requires the Guardian to also complete Lost Sectors and defeat Guardians. This means that Guardians will not be able to upgrade their armor set through EAZ runs alone. Solstice Packages are not difficult to earn through playlist activities and do not provide great loot. Guardians therefore have little motivation to visit the EAZ more than necessary.Last but not least, seasonal events should feel fresh and exciting. Solstice of Heroes 2021 is not fundamentally different from the Solstice of Heroes 2020 or 2019. The EAZ and overall concept has been recycled multiple times and most players are burnt out from it. We know that Bungie has a lot on their plate, especially given the current health crisis. They are continuously working on expansions, seasons, and other content and events such as Solstice of Heroes are likely a low priority. However, events are supposed to infuse some fun and variety into a season and engage all players. We find that most of the game’s events require too much grinding, are too repetitive, and offer too little interesting loot. We should feel eager to jump into the annual events.