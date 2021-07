Bungie's New Destiny 2 3.2.1 Update Brings Some Controversial Gameplay Changes

Bungie recently dropped a fairly major update to

Bungie recently dropped a fairly major update to Destiny 2 . While the update contains the usual list of fixes, there have also been some changes that have received mixed reactions from fans. Destiny 2 players should expect some changes to the damage capabilities of weapons like shotguns, hand cannons (120 RPM), Exotic Scout Rifle Dead Man’s Tale, and Exotic Linear Fusion Rifle Sleeper Simulant.

Updates to Destiny 2 Shotguns and (120 RPM) Hand Cannons





Shotguns

Increased Aggressive Frame Shotgun cone angle from 4.0 to 4.25 degrees.

Reduced Shotgun damage falloff min by 2m.

Increased Shotgun damage falloff max by 2m. Hand Cannons (120 RPM)

Reduced precision damage multiplier from 1.8 to 1.6, preventing a 10% damage bonus from allowing 2-tapping in PvP.

Reduced aim assist minimum falloff distance by 1-2m depending on the Range stat.

Reduced damage minimum falloff distance by 1m (this gives them a 1m advantage over other Hand Cannons).



We would highly recommend checking out this video from



The common theme is that the weapons do not do as much damage from as far of a distance. Shotguns and hand cannons have long been the “meta” or preferred weapons in PVP activities like Crucible. It has been argued that Guardians with these weapons have been able to quickly kill their opponents without needing too much skill or thought.



Many players believe that this update is the death knell for shotguns and hand cannons. However, we think that Aztecross’ video demonstrates that while shotguns and hand cannons will certainly require more skill to use, they are still a viable option. They may simply no longer be the PVP “meta” in Destiny 2. We are personally looking forward to hopefully seeing a greater variety of weapons in PVP activities. We believe that the updates are reasonable and are personally bored of being killed by the same weapons repeatedly.



Let’s dig into the changes made to shotguns and hand cannons first.ShotgunsHand Cannons (120 RPM)We would highly recommend checking out this video from Destiny 2 content creator Aztecross . Their video demonstrates the distance from which players had previously been able to get critical shots and kill their opponent and the updated distance. Their video includes some of the most previously used weapons like the Legendary Shotgun Felwinter’s Lie.The common theme is that the weapons do not do as much damage from as far of a distance. Shotguns and hand cannons have long been the “meta” or preferred weapons in PVP activities like Crucible. It has been argued that Guardians with these weapons have been able to quickly kill their opponents without needing too much skill or thought.Many players believe that this update is the death knell for shotguns and hand cannons. However, we think that Aztecross’ video demonstrates that while shotguns and hand cannons will certainly require more skill to use, they are still a viable option. They may simply no longer be the PVP “meta” in Destiny 2. We are personally looking forward to hopefully seeing a greater variety of weapons in PVP activities. We believe that the updates are reasonable and are personally bored of being killed by the same weapons repeatedly.

Updates to Dead Man's Tale and Sleeper Simulant