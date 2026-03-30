DDR5 Memory Prices Are Finally Moving In The Right Direction
Given all that, it's no surprise that RAM has started to come down. These prices aren't barnburners, but if you need some RAM, they're as good as it has been in a fair while.
The TEAMGROUP T-Force Vulcan kit has a lower transfer rate and higher CAS latency, but the sub-timings are considerably tighter than on the Corsair kit. This might be a better choice for AMD Ryzen users who aren't confident their chip will play nice with a 6400 MT/s transfer rate.
On the other hand, the Biwin Black Opal, while pricey, is probably the best RAM deal in this post; not only is it a solid capacity at 48GB, but it boasts the tightest timings of the bunch, too. We reviewed this exact kit not long ago, and it offers awesome out-of-the-box performance, no tuning needed. It's the perfect pairing for a new AMD CPU, like one of the upcoming Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition chips.
As far as selections for Intel CPUs go, well, the optimum choice is 7200 MT/s or faster, and frankly, there's nothing with those specs at a price below "gobsmacking" just yet. Any of these memory kits will work in an Intel platform, it's just that you won't be getting the best possible performance. If you see a nicely priced hot-clocked RAM kit, let us know in the comments below!