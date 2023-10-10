CATEGORIES
home News

The Force Is Strong With This Darth Vader Echo Dot And Other Amazon Hardware Deals

by Tim SweezyTuesday, October 10, 2023, 11:56 AM EDT
hero darth vader echo dot
In a galaxy far, far away, a sale of immeasurable savings took place. Well, not so far away, but great savings during Amazon Prime Days can be had on Amazon Echo Dots, Fire tablets, and Kindle Readers.

Amazon Darth Vader Echo Dot Bundle

Star Wars fans will be enamored with this Darth Vader Echo Dot that has Vader's eyes light up each time Alexa's name is called. Amazon says this 5th generation Echo Dot is the best sounding yet, providing more precise vocals, deeper bass, and vibrant sound in any room.

darth vader echo dot

Users can enjoy playing music, audiobooks, and podcasts from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and others. On top of that, Alexa is available to give weather updates, set hands-free timers, answer questions, and even tell a few jokes.

The Darth Vader Echo Dot bundle comes complete with the Darth Vader stand and a 5th generation Echo Dot and is on sale for only $52.98.

Here are a few more great deals on Star Wars-themed Echo Dot bundles:

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet

The Fire HD tablet lineup is known for its affordable prices, and the Fire HD 10 Plus tablet is no different. The HD Plus comes in the Fire HD 10, wireless charging, 4GB RAM, and a soft-touch finish.

fire hd 10 plus tablet

The HD 10 Plus tablet is powered by an octa-core processor and two times more RAM than the previous generation. It has a 12-hour battery life that can be charged wirelessly, and you can add up to 1TB of storage  via a microSD (sold separately).

The tablet has a vibrant 10.1-inch full HD display 10% brighter than the last generation and has more than 2 million pixels.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus tablet is currently on sale for just $94.99, a savings of 47%.

Check out these other great deals on Amazon Fire tablets:

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

Many book lovers have turned to a Kindle to take their entire library anywhere. The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition has a 6.8-inch display, wireless charging, and auto-adjusting front light.

This Kindle comes with 32GB of internal storage, giving readers plenty to enjoy on the go via Kindle Unlimited. Kindle Unlimited provides access to over 2 million titles, thousands of audiobooks, and more.

kindle paper tablet

The screen on this Kindle has a flush-front design and a 300ppi glare-free display. Owners will feel as though they are reading right from a paperback book.

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is on sale for 26% off for only $139.99.

Don't miss out on these other great deals on Kindle Readers:
Tags:  deals, Kindle, tablet, (NASDAQ:AMZN), echo dot, prime day 2023
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment