The Force Is Strong With This Darth Vader Echo Dot And Other Amazon Hardware Deals
In a galaxy far, far away, a sale of immeasurable savings took place. Well, not so far away, but great savings during Amazon Prime Days can be had on Amazon Echo Dots, Fire tablets, and Kindle Readers.
Amazon Darth Vader Echo Dot BundleStar Wars fans will be enamored with this Darth Vader Echo Dot that has Vader's eyes light up each time Alexa's name is called. Amazon says this 5th generation Echo Dot is the best sounding yet, providing more precise vocals, deeper bass, and vibrant sound in any room.
Users can enjoy playing music, audiobooks, and podcasts from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and others. On top of that, Alexa is available to give weather updates, set hands-free timers, answer questions, and even tell a few jokes.
The Darth Vader Echo Dot bundle comes complete with the Darth Vader stand and a 5th generation Echo Dot and is on sale for only $52.98.
Here are a few more great deals on Star Wars-themed Echo Dot bundles:
- The Storm Trooper Echo Dot is on sale for $52.98.
- The Echo Dot Mandalorian Baby Grogu can be bought for just $61.98.
- The Mandalorian Echo Dot is on sale for only $52.98.
Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus TabletThe Fire HD tablet lineup is known for its affordable prices, and the Fire HD 10 Plus tablet is no different. The HD Plus comes in the Fire HD 10, wireless charging, 4GB RAM, and a soft-touch finish.
The HD 10 Plus tablet is powered by an octa-core processor and two times more RAM than the previous generation. It has a 12-hour battery life that can be charged wirelessly, and you can add up to 1TB of storage via a microSD (sold separately).
The tablet has a vibrant 10.1-inch full HD display 10% brighter than the last generation and has more than 2 million pixels.
The Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus tablet is currently on sale for just $94.99, a savings of 47%.
Check out these other great deals on Amazon Fire tablets:
- The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is on sale for $74.99.
- The Amazon Fire HD tablet is just $59.99.
- The Amazon Fire 7 Tablet is on sale for $39.99.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature EditionMany book lovers have turned to a Kindle to take their entire library anywhere. The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition has a 6.8-inch display, wireless charging, and auto-adjusting front light.
This Kindle comes with 32GB of internal storage, giving readers plenty to enjoy on the go via Kindle Unlimited. Kindle Unlimited provides access to over 2 million titles, thousands of audiobooks, and more.
The screen on this Kindle has a flush-front design and a 300ppi glare-free display. Owners will feel as though they are reading right from a paperback book.
The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is on sale for 26% off for only $139.99.
Don't miss out on these other great deals on Kindle Readers:
- The Kindle (2022 release) is on sale for only $74.99.
- The Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for $94.99.
- The Kindle Oasis is on sale for just $199.99.