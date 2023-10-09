These Early Amazon Prime Day Deals On Fire TVs And Streaming Sticks Are Lit
With football season fully underway, it is time to upgrade that old TV to a bigger and more vibrant model. Luckily, a ton of great deals are happening this week during Amazon's second Prime Day event (of 2023) to up one's game.
Amazon Fire 75-inch Omni Series TVWho doesn't want to watch the big game on Sunday on a giant TV? The Amazon Fire 75-inch Omni Series 4K smart TV is an excellent option. Its true-to-life picture quality and rich, brilliant colors support 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. Plus, it can be controlled hands-free with Alexa.
Amazon Fire TVs come with the ability to stream over 1.5 million movies and TV episodes through various subscriptions via Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and many more. So, viewers can still find plenty of entertaining stuff to watch when football isn't on.
When Mom and Dad are not hogging the TV watching their favorite shows, the kids can enjoy playing the latest video games on the 75-inch screen. They will be completely immersed in the action and entertained for hours. And all of this can be done in stunning Dolby Vision.
The Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series is an incredible 22% off for only $819.99.
Here are a few other Amazon Fire Omni Series TVs to pick from:
- Amazon Fire TV 50-inch is 60% off for $149.99.
- Amazon Fire TV 65-inch is just $759.99.
Amazon Fire 65-inch Omni QLED Series TVPerhaps a 75-inch TV is too big, and a better screen is preferred. The Amazon Fire 65-inch Omni QLED Series TV could fit the bill. This 4K UHD smart TV comes packed with Dolby Vision IQ, 1,700+ free artwork pieces, local dimming, and hands-free with Alexa.
The stunning 4K Quantum Dot Display (QLED) brings movies, shows, and football games to life with brighter, richer, and lifelike colors. The advanced HDR makes scenes leap off the screen in realistic color. The Adaptive Brightness feature will automatically optimize the brightness of the movies and shows through a built-in sensor that detects light in the room.
Fire TV Ambient Experience allows the TV to turn into a canvas when not in use, displaying over a thousand pieces of free artwork, personal photos, helpful Alexa widgets, and more.
The Amazon Fire 65-inch QLED Omni Series TV is 26% off for just $589.99.
Here are a few more Amazon Fire QLED options to choose from:
- Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch is on sale for $439.99.
- Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 75-inch is 27% off for only $899.99.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4KFor those out there who don't have a TV with Amazon built-in, the Amazon Fire TV Stick is the perfect companion device. Plug it into an available HDMI slot and start enjoying all the benefits of streaming 1.5 million movies and TV shows from all the major streaming providers in full 4K quality.
The Fire Stick also allows owners to control their smart home via Ask Alexa. Control features include dimming the lights, viewing camera feeds, and streaming music directly from the TV. The included Alexa Voice Remote makes navigating menus easier and getting to those favorite apps quicker.
The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4k is on sale for an incredible 54% off for only $22.99.
Here are a few other deals on an Amazon Fire TV Stick to choose from:
- Fire TV Stick Lite (HD) is 40% off for $17.99.
- Fire TV Stick (HD) is 50% off for $19.99.
- Fire TV Cube is 21% off for $109.99.