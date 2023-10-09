Logitech G502 X Plus Millennium Falcon Is The Star Wars Gaming Mouse You're Looking For





What do you get when you pair of the best gaming mice to one of the most beloved movie franchises of all time? Logitech just answered that question by launching the G502 X Plus Millennium Falcon Edition gaming mouse, a delightfully themed rodent honoring the 40th anniversary of War Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi, the third in the original trilogy.





If you have not done so already, check out our Logitech 502 X Plus review . Summed up, it's a fantastic gaming mouse built around Logitech's Hero 25K optical sensor. It brings the bells and whistles in the form of nine programmable buttons, hybrid optical-mechanical switches (Logitech calls them Lightforce switches), an adjustable DPI button, a free-spinning scroll wheel (you can toggle between free-spinning and stepped movements), and Lightspeed wireless connectivity for virtually lag-free responses.









The new Millennium Falcon Edition mouse is functionally identical to the regular G502 X Plus. What sets it apart is the design—an outline of the Millennium Falcon adorns the top of the mouse, and Logitech colored the two top-mounted buttons red and gray. It also has RGB lighting, which is an optional feature on the G520 X Plus (Logitech sells both RGB and non-RGB models, the latter of which is less expensive).





Logitech teamed up with Lucasfilm Ltd. to launch the G502 X Plus Millennium Falcon Edition and one other officially licensed item: G840 XL Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad in a choice between Battle of Endor and Darth Vader editions.



