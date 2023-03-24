Beware Of Fake ChatGPT Chrome Extensions Trying To Hack Your Facebook Account





The modified extensions just ripped off the real thing for their stated function, but their real purpose was to hijack your Facebook account. Literally: the ChatGPT For Google extension—the real one—is open-source , so it was trivial to fork the project and throw in code for Facebook stealer malware. Guardio says the creation of these fake extensions probably takes 2 minutes or less.





Diagram from Guardio showing the path of exploitation.



Cleverly, the compromised Chrome extensions don't do anything malicious or even unusual after their payload is delivered. Besides the single malicious action on install—stealing your Facebook account—it seems like the extension completely works as the real version, although we suspect it doesn't update when the real one does. You've got very little reason to suspect anything untoward from the cool new Chrome extension you just got.





Image of a compromised Facebook account being used to spread ISIS propaganda. Image: Guardio



