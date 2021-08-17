Cyberpunk 2077 1.3 Patch Finally Fixes The Minimap, Simplifies Perk Resets And More
Many Cyberpunk 2077 players are eagerly awaiting the next patch for the game. CD Projekt Red has not yet released the patch, but they have teased a few of the changes that players can expect. The Cyberpunk 2077 1.3 patch will feature some much requested updates.
The teaser for the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 1.3 patch is written as if it was a news story in Night City. It can therefore be a little difficult to determine what will soon actually change in the game. Here is what Cyberpunk 2077 players need to know.
First, the minimap that appears while players are driving will show more of the road. Second, it will soon be cheaper and easier for players to re-spec their perks. It has so far been quite a chore for players to re-spec the perks of their character. Players should find a “ripperdoc” and then purchase a “Tabula e-Rasa” from them for 100,000 eurobucks. Players will soon be able to re-spec their character straight from the character menu for a mere 13,200 eurobucks.
The last change that CD Projekt Red (CDPR) teased is one that has garnered a lot of attention on the Internet. Players visit a nightclub called “Clouds” fairly early in the storyline. They are offered the option of choosing between a female presenting sex worker named Skye or a male presenting sex worker named Angel. The player then has a conversation with whichever sex worker they choose.
There is an issue where the names of the sex workers only appear for a short amount of time. Skye’s name is visible on the left side of the screen, while Angel’s name appears on the right. However, the names are reversed when players are asked to choose between them. Players therefore frequently find themselves unsure of which character they are choosing. This problem will reportedly be fixed in the next update. Natalia, a CDPR UI Programmer, noted, “... at the end I realised that the problem is in video setup. Value for video time was shorter than the video sequence. This way, players will better understand the decision they are making in this story sequence.”
The aforementioned fixes are only three of the hopefully many fixes that will be part of the 1.3 patch. CDPR has promised that full patch notes will be available soon. They also note that more information will be available during their stream on Twitch today at 12 pm EST (6pm CEST).
Image courtesy of CD Projekt Red.
