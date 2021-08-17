CATEGORIES
home News
by Brittany GoettingTuesday, August 17, 2021, 10:48 AM EDT

Cyberpunk 2077 1.3 Patch Finally Fixes The Minimap, Simplifies Perk Resets And More

cyberpunk 2077 logo

Many Cyberpunk 2077 players are eagerly awaiting the next patch for the game. CD Projekt Red has not yet released the patch, but they have teased a few of the changes that players can expect. The Cyberpunk 2077 1.3 patch will feature some much requested updates.

The teaser for the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 1.3 patch is written as if it was a news story in Night City. It can therefore be a little difficult to determine what will soon actually change in the game. Here is what Cyberpunk 2077 players need to know.

First, the minimap that appears while players are driving will show more of the road. Second, it will soon be cheaper and easier for players to re-spec their perks. It has so far been quite a chore for players to re-spec the perks of their character. Players should find a “ripperdoc” and then purchase a “Tabula e-Rasa” from them for 100,000 eurobucks. Players will soon be able to re-spec their character straight from the character menu for a mere 13,200 eurobucks.


 The last change that CD Projekt Red (CDPR) teased is one that has garnered a lot of attention on the Internet. Players visit a nightclub called “Clouds” fairly early in the storyline. They are offered the option of choosing between a female presenting sex worker named Skye or a male presenting sex worker named Angel. The player then has a conversation with whichever sex worker they choose.

There is an issue where the names of the sex workers only appear for a short amount of time. Skye’s name is visible on the left side of the screen, while Angel’s name appears on the right. However, the names are reversed when players are asked to choose between them. Players therefore frequently find themselves unsure of which character they are choosing. This problem will reportedly be fixed in the next update. Natalia, a CDPR UI Programmer, noted, “... at the end I realised that the problem is in video setup. Value for video time was shorter than the video sequence. This way, players will better understand the decision they are making in this story sequence.”

The aforementioned fixes are only three of the hopefully many fixes that will be part of the 1.3 patch. CDPR has promised that full patch notes will be available soon. They also note that more information will be available during their stream on Twitch today at 12 pm EST (6pm CEST).

Image courtesy of CD Projekt Red.
Tags:  cd-projekt-red, cyberpunk-2077

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment