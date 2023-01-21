Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Is CDPR’s Next Huge Spy Thriller Expansion





That information comes from Marek Bugdoł, who is with the Polish developer's investor relations department. He was speaking to Polish-language business outlet Parkiet, who wrote that CDPR doesn't have a set release date for the expansion, but also that work is going according to plan. Bugdoł says that the studio "feels comfortable with the current state" of Phantom Liberty, and that it will be the most expensive expansion the company has ever made.





Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is an anime series by Studio Trigger, set in Night City.



As a result, buzz around CDPR's biggest game yet is running largely positive these days, and a lot of people are looking forward to the expansion. CD Projekt's previous DLCs, especially the Hearts of Stone and Blood & Wine expansions for The Witcher 3 , are generally well-regarded for blending into the original game relatively seamlessly rather than feeling stapled-on like a lot of single-player game DLCs.





Idris Elba will take on the role of a major story character in the DLC.

