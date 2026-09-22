CATEGORIES
home News

Corsair’s Warthog Airflow Chassis Takes Flight With High-Velocity Cooling

by Zak KillianTuesday, September 22, 2026, 02:15 PM EDT
hero corsair warthog pc case
The Corsair Warthog is a high-airflow PC case with military styling. - Image: Corsair
That's right folks; this is an actual launch of an actual PC hardware component! A little odd to get as excited as I am over a new case, but this is where we're at in the market right now. Corsair's new Warthog case is an absolutely fantastic-looking new PC chassis in black or olive drab, and if you agree, you can skip my chatter and go down to the bottom to preorder one for $179, or $199 with three pre-installed fans.

The Warthog looks like a throwback, and that's because it's an obvious and direct reference to the classic Halo series of shooter games and its iconic all-terrain vehicle of the same name. The front panel is clearly styled after the angular design of the UNSC M12 Force Application Vehicle, and the whole thing has a bit of a military aesthetic. Corsair says that it produced the Warthog in response to customer calls for a reissue of the classic Vengeance C70, which had a similar military theme; I don't know why Corsair refused to reissue the original design and decided to make a new one, but I'm fine with it because this thing looks awesome.

corsair warthog full build side open black
The RS version of the case comes with dual 200-mm fans, plus a 120mm exhaust. - Image: Corsair

The interior of the Warthog is new, but based on the extant Frame 4000D chassis. It has mounts for a whopping 13 120mm fans, seven 140mm fans, or (as it comes pre-configured in the "RS" configuration) you can stick a pair of 200mm intake fans in the front. There's room for a 360mm radiator, if that's your thing, and even with that you can stick another five 140mm fans on it.

Given the fully perforated front panel, triple bottom fan mounts, and large vents on the top, rear, and far side, you should not find airflow to be a major issue. However, the right-side vent will probably be partially blocked by power wires if you don't have a back-connect or "back to front" motherboard, so keep that in mind when picking your parts.

corsair warthog case front panel io bollards
The front I/O is protected by bollards, and the reset button even has a flip-up cover. - Image: Corsair

Corsair makes comparisons to a fighter jet when talking about the design, and it's true that there are elements of jet design here; the power, reset, and lighting control buttons have metal bollards surrounding them to make sure you (or Fluffy) don't accidentally hit them, and the USB Type-C port comes with a "Remove Before Build" tag on the pre-installed plug. That port supports 20Gbps operation, and then there's a pair of USB-A 5Gbps ports over on the right side of the front panel. There's also a 3.5mm combo audio jack, as usual.

corsair warthog rear panel io led illumination
There's a light to illuminate the rear I/O in the dark, which is just really handy. - Image: Corsair

Other awesome features on the Warthog include an LED light on the back to illuminate the rear I/O for you, the fully functional grips on top of the case (sturdy enough to lift the chassis, although I'd be dubious about using them for a fully loaded system), and the compatibility with 3D printed accessories just like the Frame 4000D. Corsair has a whole website where you go download models for things like a three-bay hard drive cache, print them out, and install them, which is good, because the case has few accommodations for SATA storage by default; two 2.5mm bays and one 3.5mm bay are all you get.

corsair warthog on desk setup
The vent on this side needs a back-connect motherboard to be fully usable. - Image: Corsair

The side window, which is glass, is oddly shaped like the Dota 2 logo, but it's also the only glass on a chassis that is otherwise made of relatively thick steel. The maximum supported GPU length is 405mm, the maximum supported CPU cooler height is 190mm, and the maximum PSU length is 200mm, all of which are long enough that you should be able to fit nearly any hardware in the Warthog.

Corsair's Warhog case is available to preorder direct from Corsair in four variants (two color options, both with or without fans).

Tags:  Corsair, cases
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use