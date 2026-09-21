When Will PC Prices Drop? Acer Points To A Surprising 2027 Turning Point

In a statement originally reported by Taiwanese news site United Daily News, Acer Chairman Chen Chun-sheng has predicted a pricing recovery for the PC market as early as Q3 2027, decrying a decade-long shortage as "impossible." Seeing as Acer is one of the biggest, most successful prebuilt PC and laptop providers out there, this is an unexpectedly optimistic point of view from a high-authority insider who should be more informed on the ins-and-outs of the business than a lot of people, including analysts.
Per the Acer perspective given by Chun-sheng, supply for DDR4 and DDR5 memory has actually started to stabilize. However, supply for mid-to-low-end CPUs remains dwindled for Acer. Outside of Chun-cheng's statements, we obviously know that high-end graphics memory continues to raise in price and be lower in supply, egregiously inflating consumer GPU prices. Memory supply having improved for Acer is a good sign that it may also be improving for other manufacturers across the industry, though that currently isn't reflected in consumer prices either.
This makes sense, though. As also emphasized by the VideoCardz coverage, it can take several months for changes to component prices to be reflected in consumer prices due to the layers of manufacturing, shipping, and retail in play. For this reason, Chun-sheng still expects to see price hikes continue to rise by 5-20% in Q4 2026, but holiday sales and such may offer a spot of hope until broader market conditions improve.
We'll be keeping track of those market conditions, and report on any turns that reflect or contradicts Chen Chun-sheng's statements here. Hopefully, he's right.
Note: Acer Chairman (leader of its board of directors) Chen Chun-Sheng's statements have been misattributed to Acer CEO Jason Chen by other outlets. That error is not reflected in the original United Daily News coverage, or here.