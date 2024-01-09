MSI's Project Zero Cases And Motherboards Arrive So Anyone Can Master Cable Management

Project Zero reimagines the traditional motherboard layout. Instead of having a jumble of connectors cluttering the front, most internal connectors are relocated to the back. This clever design lets you neatly hide cables behind the motherboard , creating a simple, clean, and minimalist aesthetic in the front. For CES, the company is showing off a third Project Zero motherboard design as well as a couple of chassis that support the new back-connect paradigm. Let's take a look at MSI's new hardware.





MSI B760M, B650M, and Z790 Project Zero motherboards.



First up is the new mainboard. We covered the B650M Project Zero for AMD and the B760M Project Zero for Intel back in October . The new board is the Z790 Project Zero, and unlike the other two, it's a full-sized ATX motherboard. It seems to be pretty fancy, too, with what MSI calls a "14+1 Duet Rail" power system as well as PCIe 5.0 graphics and storage connections. The product page for the new board isn't up yet, but we expect that it has additional M.2s over the other two Project Zero motherboards which target more of a mid-range audience.





The case at the top is also a Pano M100 PZ.

Of course, Project Zero isn't just about the motherboard. To make use of the cable-management magic , you need a compatible case. MSI has two models on the way that are compatible with the new style: the MAG Pano M100 PZ and the MEG Maestro 700L PZ. You can see the MAG Pano M100 PZ above; available in black and white, this Micro-ATX case features a slick 270-degree tempered glass design and cleverly placed "reverse-blade" fans that let you preserve aesthetics while keeping things chill. We're not sure if we're crazy about the angled top, but it looks cool, anyway.





Original MEG Maestro 700L PZ image leaked by @kuroberumo.

If micro-ATX isn't doing it for you, then check out the MEG Maestro 700L PZ. This full-sized ATX case is long enough to support eATX motherboards. It boasts a similar glass-around-the-corner design to the Pano M100, except in this case it's actually a single curved piece of glass. Naturally, a case of this size has plenty of room for parts, and the Maestro 700L PZ can fit dual 360-mm radiators for liquid cooling.







