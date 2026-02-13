CATEGORIES
Corsair Tells Scammers To Take A Hike With New DDR5 Memory Packaging

by Paul LillyFriday, February 13, 2026, 09:11 AM EDT
Corsair Vengeance DDR5 memory packaging.
We're treading uncertain waters as memory prices continue to skyrocket amid a surge in demand caused by the rapid expansion of AI data centers. That also means the market is even more ripe for scams. In an effort to protect product authenticity and reduce retail fraud, Corsair has revamped its Vengeance DDR5 memory packaging so you can see exactly what's inside. Scammers are gonna scam, after all.

Corsair started rolling out the new packaging with a transparent design last month across its entire lineup of Vengeance DDR5 (including RGB, RGB RS, and non-RGB) in dual module kits. The see-through, clamshell plastic design replaces the bright yellow cardboard boxes that were previously used.

"This design allows customers to see the actual memory modules before opening the package. Making it easier to confirm the exact product and helping ensure genuine Corsair DRAM is being returned when applicable," Corsair states.

Corsair also points out that the new plastic packaging, made from recycled materials, has the added benefit of providing ESD (electrostatic discharge) protection. However, the real motivation is to protect both customers and retailers from scammers.

To help with that goal, Corsair's new packaging also includes a label across the mid-section that tears when opened. This is to prevent fraudsters from swapping out the memory modules with counterfeit products and then resealing the kit.

"With the current value of DRAM kits, this added layer of security helps protect customers and retailers from return fraud involving non-genuine modules, or Light Enhancement Kits being passed off as real RAM," Corsair says.

Light Enhancement Kits are dummy modules to fill in empty slots on a motherboard. They look just like the real thing, only there are no actual memory chips underneath the heatspreader, only empty circuit boards. Dummy modules are purely cosmetic and intended for people who prefer the aesthetic of having all four DIMM slots occupied.

Corsair Dominator RAM module on top of a dummy module.

Sadly, though not unexpectedly, scammers have been known to pass of dummy modules are actual RAM. Corsair even posted a blog last month detailing how to spot the difference. It basically boils down to looking at the contact pins (genuine DDR5 and DDR4 modules have 288 copper contacts along the edge, while dummy modules have less, creating wider gaps as shown above), and examining the label. Genuine RAM labels are typically more informative, containing details bout the capacity, configuration, transfer speed, CAS latency, and voltage.

Be advised that not all of Corsair's Vengeance kits in the wild have the updated packaging just yet. Corsair says some SKUs are still using the old cardboard box design and plans to reintroduce a security label sometime soon.
