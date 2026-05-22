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Corsair Taps Chinese CXMT DRAM to Combat Brutal 2026 Memory Shortage

by Zak KillianFriday, May 22, 2026, 02:50 PM EDT
hero corsair vengeance pro
This week, well-known hardware enthusiast and occasional leaker Алексей (@wxnod on Xwitter) spotted something unprecedented: a Corsair Vengeance DDR5 memory module packed with Chinese-made ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) DRAM chips. With the AI industry currently swallowing up the world's standard memory supply and driving prices through the roof, it appears one of the West's biggest PC hardware brands is turning to China for relief.

Based on CPU-Z and HWiNFO64 screenshots posted by Алексей (which appear to be sourced from a Chinese user given the localized UI), Corsair is actively shipping a kit bearing the part number CMK5X16G3E60C36A2. This is a standard 32GB kit consisting of two 16GB modules running at DDR5-6000; it features 36-44-44-96 timings at 1.35V. Performance-wise, there's nothing exceptional about these specs; they fall squarely into the mainstream category. That's exactly what the market desperately needs right now, though.

wxnod hwinfo cpuz screenshots
Images: @wxnod on X (click for big)

Unlike Chinese NAND maker YMTC, which was severely kneecapped by US trade embargoes a few years ago, CXMT currently faces no specific international trade restrictions. The firm is free to sell its chips globally. That said, it's entirely possible that we'll never see these exact modules hit US or European store shelves. While these parts aren't bearing any particular markers to give this impression, this specific hardware might be exclusive to the Sinosphere.

If these modules do make it overseas, the pricing will be the ultimate deciding factor. A similar 64GB Corsair Vengeance RGB kit recently popped up on Baidu for 7523 RMB, which translates to a staggering $1,106 USD, or roughly $17.25 per gigabyte. That is an atrocious value even by our current "RAMageddon" standards, but since it's unconfirmed if that is an official first-party retail listing or just a scalper taking advantage of the shortage, we can't really judge the actual value just yet.

The reality of the 2026 market is that most PC gamers worldwide probably will not think twice about buying Chinese-manufactured RAM. If CXMT and Corsair can team up to deliver reliable kits that significantly undercut the king's ransom currently demanded by Samsung, Micron, and SK hynix, buyers will absolutely pounce on them. Desperate times call for diverse supply chains. If this helps pop the AI-induced price bubble and brings consumer RAM back down to earth, I for one am all for it.
Tags:  Corsair, RAM, cxmt
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
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