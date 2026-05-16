Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus Drops Below MSRP and Other Great PC Component Deals
Those parts are top sellers, partially because of the improved performance and partially because Intel drastically cut the prices from the original release. You can grab a Core Ultra 7 270K Plus 24-core CPU for just $279.99 right now, which is $20 less than the MSRP. This is one of the fastest CPUs on the planet at the moment in most tasks, and being able to pick it up for just $279.99 is an almost unheard-of value.
Of course, the Core Ultra 9 285K still features slightly higher core clocks, and it's possible to overclock the NGU and D2D manually to match the Plus chips. You'll still need some fast RAM to make the most of either CPU, though. That's an unfortunate fact in this "RAMmageddon" market, where memory prices pretty much start at $10/gigabyte. We'd love to present you some perfect pricing on a capacious RAM kit, but the best we can do is this:
That's not an affiliate link, so we're presenting it just for your benefit. DDR5-7200 with CL36 is very fast RAM, and it's perfectly suited for use with these Core Ultra processors. Of course, it'll work in an AMD machine too; you'll probably want to manually turn down the clock rates and mess with the timings, though. Despite the pictures on the page, this is the pricing for a single 24GB DIMM, which is fine for gaming use; they have a 48GB kit available for $455.97 with the on-page promo code. If you grab the 24GB stick, make sure to claim your free power bank there on the page.
To fill out your build, we have a few other component deals. Check out this price on an entry-level LGA 1851 motherboard. It's pretty basic, but it does have BIOS flashback support, and you can use overclocked memory, too. Keep in mind you can't overclock the NGU or D2D on a B860 board, though, so you'll need a Z890 board if you want to make the most of a non-"Plus" Core Ultra CPU.
We also found this Rosewill VMG power supply with a few boastful features: it's fully modular, it merits 80 PLUS Gold efficiency certification, and it's fully ATX 3.1 compliant, meaning that it comes with a 12V-2x6 connector for the latest NVIDIA GPUs. 850W is enough for one of these Core Ultra chips paired with just about anything short of a GeForce RTX 5090. (Please don't plug a GeForce RTX 5090 into this.)
What's that? The Fractal Design North? Not quite. This is the "D2" chassis from Tianfeng Skywind, which is suspiciously similar to both the North and the Meshify, yet costs just half as much. Regardless of who made it, it has a lovely white-and-walnut aesthetic and supports up to 12 fans. Not bad for just $79.99.
Of course, we have some good deals on cooling, too! Check out this Thermalright 360mm AIO that even comes with an IPS LCD screen on top of the waterblock. If you want to mimic the look of the HP OMEN MAX 45L desktop that we just reviewed, this would help out considerably. The fans are ARGB, and the cooler should have no trouble with efficient current-generation CPUs from Intel or AMD. There's also the considerably simpler upHere UE2K6 air cooler, which uses two 120mm fans and a pair of offset radiators with six heat pipes to transfer thermal power from your CPU to the fins. It's just $29.99, and you can get an ARGB version for the same price if you prefer.
It's not the best time to build a PC, but there are some deals to be found. If you spot a sharp price on a speedy part, let us know in the comments below, because we're always on the hunt for perfectly priced PC parts!