Corsair Debuts 3200D High Airflow Budget Case With Big Cooling Potential





Building a PC in this economy is not for the faint of wallet or purse, not when memory and storage prices are ascending the way they have been. That said, there are still budget-oriented parts out there, and Corsair's new 3200D mid-tower computer case is one them. Offered in black, white, and smoke colorways and with or without ARGB fans, all four variants are priced under $100.





The 3200D is a replacement to the 3000D in Corsair's mid-tower lineup, and like that previous generation model, the focus is on providing enough cooling to support a high-end setup. For those who want to go the liquid cooling route, the case supports a 360mm radiator in the front or top.





Those who prefer air cooling or want a mix of both, there's a new angled fan mount on the bottom that's designed to blow cool air towards the graphics card, and it won't interfere with a front-mounted radiator (and/or a top-mounted one either, obviously). In total, the case supports up to nine 120mm fans or four 140 fans if going all-in with air cooling. It comes with three RS120 PWM or RS120 ARGB fans, depending on which model you choose.













I've only seen renders and press images, but I dig the ventilated look on the front. It's a little reminiscent of Fractal Design's North Series Momentum Edition chassis or its Torrent lineup, references that Corsair probably won't appreciate as much as me. But it's an attractive design to my eyeballs.





"The front panel of the 3200D is a new design with an emphasis on a clean look and great airflow. Its ventilated construction allows the pre-installed RS120 fans to efficiently pull cool air into the chassis from outside so it can circulate fresh air throughout the case for excellent cooling performance with very low noise," Corsair says













Connectors on the front panel include USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C, USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack.





Corsair says the 3200D offers up to 375mm (~14.76 inches) of GPU clearance, which is enough to fit a GeForce RTX 5090 with "plenty of room to breathe." It also supports up to three 2.5-inch SSDs and a single 3.5-inch HDD to pack in the storage (and of course modern motherboards have at least one M.2 slot).





Another highlight is that the 3200D supports reverse connector motherboards such as ASUS BTF, MSI Project Zero, and Gigabyte Project Zero options, for an ultra-clean interior that hides virtually all cables from view. It also has a built-in anti-sag stabilization arm to prevent big and heavy graphics cards from sagging.