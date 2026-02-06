CATEGORIES
Fractal Design’s New North Momentum PC Cases Push Airflow And Style Even Further

by Chris HarperFriday, February 06, 2026, 12:55 PM EDT
Fractal Design just debuted a successor to its hit series of Fractal Design North cases, the North Series Momentum Edition. Fractal Design North Momentum PC cases offer a similar internal layout to the originals, but with overhauled cooling and aesthetics. The wooden slats up front are now composed blackened oak to blend better with the rest of the chassis, and the three included Momentum fans help the case run both cooler and quieter than the previous North series. The two new Fractal Design North Momentum cases also include a North XL edition, and both cases use a tempered glass side panel, a mesh front, and come with a 2 year warranty.

The Mid Tower North Momentum Case tops out at ATX support with GPUs up to 300 mm (355 without front fans or radiator mounted), CPU coolers up up to 170 mm, PSUs up to 155 mm with two HDD trays (or 255 mm with just one), and a 240mm top radiator (or dual 120mm fans). For comparison, the XL edition supports extended ATX boards up to 275 mm, top radiators up to 360 mm, front radiators up to 420 mm, GPU length up to 380 mm with radiator (or 413mm with just fans), PSU length up to 175 mm with two HDD trays (290 mm with just one), and CPU cooler height up to 176 mm. The slightly-larger Full Tower North XL Momentum case costs $209.99, while the standard North Momentum arrives at $179.99.


The Fractal Design North Series Momentum Edition cases look like a solid iteration on the already-popular Fractal Design North cases, and we like that they managed to stay true to those design goals while still improving upon the cooling performance of the original. While the naturalistic flair of the original North's wooden slats are more prominent, blackened oak still lends some of that flair. Hopefully we'll see that carry over to more Fractal Design cases—perhaps a Momentum Edition for the SFF Terra or Era cases, which also use wooden accents?

In any case, readers interested in the Mid Tower Fractal Design North Momentum or Full Tower Fractal Design North XL Momentum cases can grab them right now from Amazon, for $179.99 or $209.99, respectively.
