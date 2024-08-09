Doom 1 + 2 Get Surprise Relaunch Enhanced With Crossplay, Mods And 4K 120 FPS Support

DOOM

Bethesda was already selling a "modernized" version of Doom and Doom II, but it was based on a kludgey reimplementation of the Doom engine inside a Unity engine "container." It worked fine for casual players, but the way that the game was implemented harshly limited the developers' ability to support the over-thirty years of community content for the game.











This change allows the new release of these classic DOOM titles many advantages. Not only do they fully support modern operating systems, they also gain an increased frame rate cap: from the original 35 all the way up to 120 FPS. Full native 4K rendering is supported too, if you're into that—as long as you're playing on a supported platform. The last-gen consoles and the Switch get 1080p at 60 FPS, the last-gen "Pro" consoles get 4K at 60 FPS, and then the current-gen consoles and PC can go all the way to 4K at 120 FPS. No ray-tracing, though.





This release is about a lot more than just resolution and frame rate improvements, though. It includes fully cross-platform deathmatch and co-op for up to 16 players—four times what the original games supported. It also features support for community-made mods with an in-game mod browser—including mods that require support for BOOM map editing features. This was a major hurdle to supporting some of the best community content for classic Doom in the Unity-based release of the game.









The new "Doom + Doom II" release includes The Ultimate DOOM, Doom II: Hell on Earth, and a new episode created by Id Software, MachineGames, and Nightdive Studios staffers called Legacy of Rust. It also includes numerous map packs for Doom and Doom II: The Master Levels for Doom II, Final Doom (comprising TNT: Evilution and The Plutonia Experiment), John Romero's SIGIL, and the somewhat rare No Rest for the Living episode created for the 2010 release of Doom II on Xbox 360. That's a lot of DOOM.





Check out this sick flamethrower in Legacy of Rust.

