DOOM Eternal's Hell Razing 'The Ancient Gods Part 2' DLC Drops March 18th





Doom Eternal 's next and final DLC, The Ancient Gods – Part 2, comes out tomorrow and should be a hell-razing good time. Developer iD Software announced the expansion with a tweet and trailer, which you can see below, but at the end of the day, the “war against Hell ends here.”













Shown in the trailer, Doom Slayer gets his hands on a hammer called the Hellbreaker which will let them “rip, tear and now smash every demon in his path across ancient Sentinel settlements, devastated Earth cities and beyond, tackling stronger new enemy variants as he nears his final battle.”









Overall, it seems this DLC has taken some modern and magical influences with dragons and teleportation alongside destroyed cities. There even appear to be Dr. Strange-type portals that open up and bring people to the world. Whatever the case, it looks insane and a heck of a lot of fun to play. If you want to pickup the DLC , it will be available tomorrow as part of the DOOM Eternal Year One Pass or the Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition.