CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdWednesday, March 17, 2021, 02:45 PM EDT

DOOM Eternal's Hell Razing 'The Ancient Gods Part 2' DLC Drops March 18th

doom eternal final dlc the ancient gods part 2 available tomorrow
Doom Eternal's next and final DLC, The Ancient Gods – Part 2, comes out tomorrow and should be a hell-razing good time. Developer iD Software announced the expansion with a tweet and trailer, which you can see below, but at the end of the day, the “war against Hell ends here.”

The Ancient Gods – Part 2 follows Doom Slayer after he has “saved Earth from demonic corruption, defied all-powerful gods from beyond the cosmos and awoken an ancient evil for one final confrontation.” With this final fight, iD explains that players must “Unite the Sentinel armies and take the war to the stronghold of the Dark Lord himself in one last effort to seal away evil once and for all.”

doom eternal final dlc the ancient gods part 2 available tomorrow tweet

Shown in the trailer, Doom Slayer gets his hands on a hammer called the Hellbreaker which will let them “rip, tear and now smash every demon in his path across ancient Sentinel settlements, devastated Earth cities and beyond, tackling stronger new enemy variants as he nears his final battle.”


Overall, it seems this DLC has taken some modern and magical influences with dragons and teleportation alongside destroyed cities. There even appear to be Dr. Strange-type portals that open up and bring people to the world. Whatever the case, it looks insane and a heck of a lot of fun to play. If you want to pickup the DLC, it will be available tomorrow as part of the DOOM Eternal Year One Pass or the Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition.
Tags:  Gaming, doom, bethesda, DLC, id-Software, doom-eternal

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms